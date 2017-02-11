Mark Hughes’ Stoke side currently occupy 11th position in the Premier League table and he will be calling for more consistency from his side who have this season displayed as many remarkable performances as they have baffling. He will also want to see a response after his side slipped to their ninth league defeat of the season at the hands of West Bromwich Albion.

Former England manager, Sam Allardyce, is meanwhile under severe pressure after Crystal Palace's humiliating 4-0 defeat last weekend to relegation rivals Sunderland. Palace have only managed 19 points this season and sit just one position above the foot of the table. If they are to stay up they need to start picking up points fast.

Stoke City vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 15:00pm

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown on match of the day at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Wilfried Zaha

The 24-year-old winger needs to step up to the plate to help his club avoid the drop. With the January transfer window closed and speculation of his move to Tottenham quietening down, Zaha has only the relegation battle to focus on. He is one of Allardyce’s star men and he will be relied upon for a goal or an assist if Palace are to beat Stoke today.

Best stat…

Stoke City have lost the last six league fixtures against Crystal Palace.

Remember when…

Crystal Palace beat Stoke City in a 3-2 thriller at Selhurst Park in the 1972/72 season.

Player to watch…

Sadio Berahino

Following Berahino's now infamous drugs ban — a row which still rumbles on — the young forward will be gunning to make an impression on his home debut for The Potters. On his day he is a match winner and Hughes could yet bring out the best in him. The English striker possesses a great amount of pace and on Saturday afternoon he will surely pose a danger to Palace if called upon.

Past three-meetings…

Crystal Palace 4 (Tomkins, 9) (Dann, 11) (McArthur, 71) (Townsend, 75) Stoke City 1 (Arnautovic, 90) Premier League, September 2016

Crystal Palace 2 (Gayle, 47, 68) Stoke City 1(Adam, 26) Premier League, May 2016

Crystal Palace 1 (Zaha, 17) Stoke City 0 FA Cup, January 2016

Form guide…

Stoke City: WLWDDL

Crystal Palace: LWLLWL

Odds…

Stoke City to win: 53/50

Crystal Palace to win: 29/10

Draw: 47/20

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)