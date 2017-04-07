Liverpool will bid to bounce back from the disappointment of their mid-week draw with Bournemouth as they take on Stoke this Saturday.

Mark Hughes’ men are suffering from a sudden loss in form having succumbed to defeats in their last three games. As a result, the Potters now sit in 12th place in the league with 36 points to their name.

As for Liverpool, their recent draw with Bournemouth has put their hopes of European football on hold as the battle for a top-four spot heats up. Jurgen Klopp’s men cannot afford to slip up again.

When is it?

Kick-off is 3.00pm, Saturday 8 April, at the bet365 Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game won’t be broadcast live on TV but replays will be available on MOTD from 10.30pm.

It’s a big game for…

Emre Can. With Jordan Henderson, Adam Lallana and now Sadio Mane all out of the equation, the German midfielder can expect a busy day at the office on Saturday. Can struggled against Leicester in February when he was tasked with anchoring the Liverpool midfield but has gone on to find his feet since. Stoke head into the game with three successive defeats to their name but Can would be wise to have his wits about him on Saturday against a typically resilient side.

The German can expect a busy day at the office on Saturday (Getty)



Remember when…

Stoke embarrassed Liverpool 6-1 at the end of the 2014/15 season? Steven Gerrard was sent off in his final game for the club as the Potters ran riot against Brendan Rodgers’ side on.

Player to watch…

Xherdan Shaqiri. The former Bayern Munich and Inter Milan player is expected to make his first appearance for Stoke this weekend after a lengthy injury spell on the sideline. The Swiss hasn’t featured for the side since January but given the technical quality of his game, and the ability to make something out of nothing, Shaqiri will be one player to keep a close eye.

Shaqiri makes his Stoke return (Getty)



Last three meetings…

Liverpool 4 Stoke 1, Premier League, December 2016

Liverpool 4 Stoke 1, Premier League, April 2016

Liverpool 0 Stoke 1, League Cup, January 2016

Form guide…

Stoke: LLLDWL

Liverpool: DWDWWL

Odds…

Stoke to win: 3/1

Liverpool to win: 94/100

Draw: 13/5



(Odds provided by Bet 888)