Two pieces of Brazilian magic from Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino dug Jurgen Klopp out of a hole as Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1.

The Reds' top-four hopes appeared to have suffered a huge blow when Everton fan Jon Walters scored against his favourite opposition just before the break.

His seventh league goal - the most he has scored against any Premier League team - against the Merseysiders was scant reward for the Potters' first-half dominance.

Klopp's surprise decision to switch to a 3-5-2 formation with a weary Firmino alongside Coutinho, recovering from illness, on the bench de-stabilised his side and handed the initiative to their hosts.

He rectified the decision at the interval and the Brazil team-mates repaid him with a goal apiece within three minutes of each other as momentum swung the other way.

The result maintained the two-point gap to fourth-placed Manchester City and extended it to nine over Arsenal, who play the first of their three matches in hand on Monday.

Additional reporting by PA