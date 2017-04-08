  1. Sport
Stoke vs Liverpool player ratings: Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino rescue dismal Reds

Who impressed at the bet365 Stadium?

  • 1/24 Lee Grant – 6 out of 10

    Caught off his line by Firmino, but in truth, was little else he could do about such an inch-perfect strike.

  • 2/24 Glen Johnson – 5 out of 10

    Initially comfortable against his former club but, like many of his teammates, faded as the game went on.

  • 3/24 Bruno Martins Indi – 5 out of 10

    Too easily let Firmino slip for Liverpool’s second after a long ball over the top.

  • 4/24 Ryan Shawcross – 6 out of 10

    Has the measure of Origi, but struggled once up against the quality of Firmino.

  • 5/24 Erik Pieters – 6 out of 10

    Another who was not troubled by anything Liverpool tried in the first half, but Clyne proved to be a much tougher opponent than Alexander-Arnold.

  • 6/24 Xherdan Shaqiri – 8 out of 10

    Enjoyed himself against Clyne, especially for the goal, producing an inch-perfect cross for Walters.

  • 7/24 Geoff Cameron – 6 out of 10

    Had no trouble with Liverpool’s midfield in the first half but was overran as the visitors gained momentum in the second.

  • 8/24 Joe Allen – 6 out of 10

    Injured early on in a challenge and forced off, will be disappointed to not have lasted against his former club. Replaced by Charlie Adam.

  • 9/24 Marko Arnautovic – 7 out of 10

    Had his way with Liverpool’s makeshift backline before the break but saw his influence diminish in the second half.

  • 10/24 Saido Berahino – 5 out of 10

    Really should have levelled the score when presented with a simple tap in a few yards out.

  • 11/24 Jonathan Walters – 7 out of 10

    A handful for Liverpool’s defence and took his goal well, but was fading by the time he was replaced.

  • 12/24 Simon Mignolet – 9 out of 10

    Saved his team on several occasions, particularly with two brilliant point-blank saves.

  • 13/24 Trent Alexander-Arnold – 4 out of 10

    Like his fellow teenager Woodburn, struggled with the physicality of the game. Perhaps should not have been thrown in at the deep end, was subbed at half time.

  • 14/24 Ragnar Klavan – 4 out of 10

    Continued his worrying vein of form with another disappointing performance. Never looked comfortable up against a runner like Arnautovic.

  • 15/24 Joel Matip – 4 out of 10

    Should have blocked the cross for Walters’ goal but appeared to duck out of its way.

  • 16/24 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10

    Will be unfairly singled out for the goal, was left with three men to mark.

  • 17/24 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10

    Could have done better to track Shaqiri and prevent the cross for Walters’ goal. Massive improvement in the second half on his preferred right flank, especially offensively.

  • 18/24 Emre Can – 5 out of 10

    Another underwhelming display, though it featured moments when Can showed he can be the all-action, bustling midfield presence Liverpool need. Those moments were too rare.

  • 19/24 Georginio Wijnaldum – 4 out of 10

    One of his poorest displays in a Liverpool shirt, one with many mistimed tackles. Heading a Stoke corner back into his own box at the start of the second half was suicidal.

  • 20/24 James Milner – 7 out of 10

    Probably Liverpool’s best outfield player before Coutinho and Firmino’s introductions, but that was not saying much. Adapted well to a midfield role after spending the season at left-back.

  • 21/24 Ben Woodburn – 4 out of 10

    Will feel he deserved a penalty just prior to Stoke’s goal, but ultimately, the incident was an example of how easily he was bullied.

  • 22/24 Divock Origi – 6 out of 10

    Struggled alone up top in the first half but also lacked any kind of service. Replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

  • 23/24 Philippe Coutinho – 9 out of 10

    Even when under the weather, the best player on the pitch. The game changed following his introduction.

  • 24/24 Roberto Firmino – 8 out of 10

    Superbly taken goal. He may be tired, but Klopp cannot afford to rest him over the coming weeks.

Two pieces of Brazilian magic from Philippe Coutinho and Roberto Firmino dug Jurgen Klopp out of a hole as Liverpool came from behind to beat Stoke 2-1.

The Reds' top-four hopes appeared to have suffered a huge blow when Everton fan Jon Walters scored against his favourite opposition just before the break.

His seventh league goal - the most he has scored against any Premier League team - against the Merseysiders was scant reward for the Potters' first-half dominance.

Coutinho and Firmino come off the bench for Liverpool to sink Stoke

Klopp's surprise decision to switch to a 3-5-2 formation with a weary Firmino alongside Coutinho, recovering from illness, on the bench de-stabilised his side and handed the initiative to their hosts.

He rectified the decision at the interval and the Brazil team-mates repaid him with a goal apiece within three minutes of each other as momentum swung the other way.

The result maintained the two-point gap to fourth-placed Manchester City and extended it to nine over Arsenal, who play the first of their three matches in hand on Monday.

Who impressed at the bet365 Stadium? Take a look at the gallery above to find out how we rated the players.

Do you agree with our ratings? Who was your man of the match? Let us know in the comments.

Additional reporting by PA

