Tom Heaton denies Sunderland late winner to leave David Moyes' men mired in relegation trouble

Sunderland's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered another blow in a goalless stalemate with Burnley, who picked up only their third away point in the Premier League this season.

A poor game was short on chances for either side although Sunderland will rue missing the best two.

Sebastian Larsson blazed over with the Burnley goal gaping just after halftime and Fabio Borini was then denied in stoppage time by a great save from Tom Heaton.

Burnley held on for a point and remain in 12th spot, while bottom club Sunderland are now seven points from the safety zone having not won at home since December.

Reuters