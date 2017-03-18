  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Tom Heaton denies Sunderland late winner to leave David Moyes' men mired in relegation trouble

Sunderland 0 Burnley 0: Heaton saved well from Borini in the 87th minute while Jones and Larsson also missed fine opportunities as the Clarets recorded only their third away point of the season

Click to follow
The Independent Football
tomheaton.jpg
Tom Heaton denied Sunderland at the death Getty

Sunderland's hopes of avoiding relegation suffered another blow in a goalless stalemate with Burnley, who picked up only their third away point in the Premier League this season.

A poor game was short on chances for either side although Sunderland will rue missing the best two.

Sebastian Larsson blazed over with the Burnley goal gaping just after halftime and Fabio Borini was then denied in stoppage time by a great save from Tom Heaton.

Burnley held on for a point and remain in 12th spot, while bottom club Sunderland are now seven points from the safety zone having not won at home since December.

Reuters

Comments