Liverpool have missed a beat. After four straight victories kept Jurgen Klopp’s men on the tail of Chelsea, his weary players dropped two points on cold Wearside. Instead of getting to within touching distance of Chelsea, Liverpool must now wait to see how Antonio Conte’s team fair at Tottenham on Wednesday.

Twice in front, through Daniel Sturridge and Sadio Mane, the title challengers were just three points behind Chelsea. But two Jermain Defoe penalties – the second in the 84th minute – meant the distance at the final whistle is five points.

Klopp was unhappy with referee Anthony Taylor but his team were also lacklustre after an enterprising opening 20 minutes when they took the lead.

For Sunderland the point is most welcome after the Burnley ‘shambles’ – as David Moyes had called it.

With the injured Jordan Henderson missing a return to hometown pitch, Klopp filled the central midfield position with Emre Can. Adam Lallana funnelled backwards to make way for Sturridge up front.

Moyes does not have that depth of quality on Wearside and filled the bench with three teenagers.

There was a first start for a couple of months for Jack Rodwell – though the ominous statistic about him not being on a winning Sunderland side in the Premier League when he starts still applied. Rodwell joined in August 2014.

Sturridge gave Liverpool a 19th-minute lead ( Getty )

Yet after Defoe had made Mignolet make a routine save on five minutes, Rodwell forced the former Sunderland keeper into a rather more athletic effort seven minutes later. It was a bit of promise to hold onto.

At the same time, however, Liverpool were doing their share of attacking and Vito Mannone was busier than Mignolet.

With Sunderland sitting back, the visitors began to weave those patterns of theirs: Sturridge, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Lallana were all prominent. There was a Mannone save – a good one – from Sturridge on seven minutes, another from Georginio Wijnaldum seconds later, then Sturridge again and then there was almost a Seb Larsson own goal. It was eventful.

This was all before Liverpool scored in the 19th minute.

It was a bad goal defensively. James Milner’s corner was met by the unmarked Dejan Lovren 14 yards out; his scuffed shot bounced nicely for the unmarked Sturridge, four yards out, to nod over Mannone. Sunderland’s defenders looked at each other blankly.

Given their last result – a 4-1 loss at Burnley – this felt crushing for Moyes’s players.

Defoe's penalty was too good for Mignolet ( Getty )

But they have displayed some spirit these past few difficult months and just five minutes later it was 1-1 after Didier Ndong went down in the Liverpool area and referee Anthony Taylor pointed to the spot.

Ndong squeezed himself between Wijnaldum and Ragnar Klavan but, as penalties go, it could not be called ‘nailed-on’. Maybe stapled on, or attached by paper clip.

Defoe, naturally, thought only about the consequence and drilled a low shot successfully to Mignolet’s right.

That was Defoe’s tenth of the season and two minutes later, it was nearly eleven. Released behind Liverpool’s back line by the sprightly Adnan Januzaj, Defoe may have though Ndong, alongside, was offside; there was less certainty than usual and Mignolet got a hand on the ball in their one-on-one.

Understandably the pace dipped after that beginning, which was of greater concern to Klopp’s team than Moyes’s.

Liverpool lacked midfield urgency and it was not evident on the re-start: ten minutes into the second half, in fact, there were solid claims for a second Sunderland penalty when a Januzaj flick caught Can on the arm. Can appeared to motion towards the ball. Klopp was slumped in his dugout seat.

The vitality we associate with Liverpool was missing. There was a half-chance for Mane but there was the same for Defoe – third-bottom were matching second-top.

Sturridge scored his second in two games for Liverpool ( Getty )

Indeed, the travelling fans were singing for Divock Origi when Mane struck. But then Sturridge and Lallana exchanged a one-two and Mannone palmed away Sturridge’s effort.

From the resulting corner, taken by Alberto Moreno, Sunderland’s Papy Djilobodji flicked the ball backwards to the unmarked Mane who stabbed home. There were howls from the home crowd as Mane looked offside, but the previous touch had been from a Sunderland head.

The next time those howls were as loud was when Defoe was fouled – debatably - 12 minutes later. A free-kick in the Liverpool ‘D’ brought a Larsson curler that was handled by Mane.

Referee Taylor again pointed to the spot and Defoe again stepped up to belt in a penalty. ‘Come on, JD,’ shouted home fans. JD did not choke.

Line ups:

Sunderland (4-4-2): Mannone; Love, O’Shea, Djilobodji, Van Aanholt; Borini, Ndong, Rodwell, Larsson; Januzaj, Defoe

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner; Lallana, Can, Wijnaldum; Mane, Sturridge, Firmino

Referee: A. Taylor