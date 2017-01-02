  1. Sport
Sunderland vs Liverpool team news: Daniel Sturridge starts in place of injured Jordan Henderson

The England striker has been handed a rare start by Klopp for the trip to the Stadium of Light

Sturridge has seen his first-team opportunities limited this season Getty

Daniel Sturridge has been reinstated to the Liverpool starting line-up by Jurgen Klopp for Monday’s trip to Sunderland.

Jordan Henderson, who aggravated his long-standing heel problem during Saturday’s victory over Manchester City, misses out on the return to his former club.

Sturridge’s inclusion is the only change to Klopp’s side, who can go within six points of pacesetter Chelsea with victory at the Stadium of Light.

Henderson, meanwhile, is absent from the match day squad.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City, starts in midfield alongside Emre Can and Adam Lallana.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Sturridge.

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria.

Sunderland: Mannone, Love, Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Larsson, Ndong, Rodwell, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe.

Substitutes: Mika, Khazri, Manquillo, Honeyman, Maja, Embleton, Ledger.

