Daniel Sturridge has been reinstated to the Liverpool starting line-up by Jurgen Klopp for Monday’s trip to Sunderland.

Jordan Henderson, who aggravated his long-standing heel problem during Saturday’s victory over Manchester City, misses out on the return to his former club.

Sturridge’s inclusion is the only change to Klopp’s side, who can go within six points of pacesetter Chelsea with victory at the Stadium of Light.

Henderson, meanwhile, is absent from the match day squad.

Georginio Wijnaldum, who scored the decisive goal in the 1-0 victory over Manchester City, starts in midfield alongside Emre Can and Adam Lallana.

Liverpool: Mignolet, Clyne, Lovren, Klavan, Milner, Can, Wijnaldum, Lallana, Mane, Firmino, Sturridge.

Substitutes: Karius, Moreno, Lucas, Origi, Stewart, Alexander-Arnold, Ejaria.

Sunderland: Mannone, Love, Van Aanholt, Djilobodji, O'Shea, Larsson, Ndong, Rodwell, Januzaj, Borini, Defoe.

Substitutes: Mika, Khazri, Manquillo, Honeyman, Maja, Embleton, Ledger.