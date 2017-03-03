Manchester City finally look like they’ve hit a bit of form after a torrid spell over Christmas which saw they drop out of the title race and have them looking over their shoulder.

Since the 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Everton in January, Pep Guardiola’s side have drawn 2-2 with Tottenham – a game they should have won – as well as three straight wins over West Ham, Swansea and Bournemouth.

Those results have pushed City back to third, one place behind second-placed Spurs, with a game in hand.

Bottom-of-the-table Sunderland stand in their way this weekend and, with only one win since the turn of the year, David Moyes faces a tough task to get his side out of trouble.

Vital information…

The game kicks off at 4pm on Sunday 5 March and the game will be shown on Sky Sports 1.

It’s a big game for…

Sergio Aguero. Sunderland should prove cannon fodder for a striker of Aguero’s qualities and with Guardiola still unconvinced by the Argentine there is no better time for him to prove his worth. Aguero has scored four goals and two assists in his last four games against the Black Cats.

Player to watch…

Kevin de Bruyne. The Belgian is the creative hub of the Manchester City attack and will surely thrive against a leaky Sunderland defence which has conceded six goals in their last two games.

Best stat…

Jermain Defoe has scored eight goals against Manchester City over the course of his career and has only had more success against Wigan, who he has scored 10 against.

Form guide…

Sunderland: LLDWLL

Manchester City: WWWDWW

Odds…





Sunderland: 10/1

Manchester City: 3/11

Draw: 51/10

(Courtesy of 888.com)