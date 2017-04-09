Manchester United can come back to haunt former manager David Moyes at the Stadium of Light on Sunday as rock-bottom Sunderland look to step up their fight against relegation, while Jose Mourinho’s side push for the top four.
When is it?
Kick-off is at 1.30pm on Sunday 9 April, at the Stadium of Light.
Where can I watch it?
The game will be shown on Sky Sports 1 with coverage starting from 12.30pm. Or you can follow all the action on The Independent’s live blog above.
It’s a big game for…
Zlatan Ibrahimovic. The big Swede missed three games through suspension but was back to save United with a late goal against Everton to salvage a draw and his side’s unbeaten run. He looks like the only player capable of scoring and therefore so much relies on how he plays on Sunday.
Remember when…
Adnan Januzaj burst onto the scene with two goals at the Stadium of Light when Moyes gave him his United debut.
Last three meetings…
Manchester United 3 Sunderland 1, Premier League, December 2016
Sunderland 2 Manchester United 1, Premier League, February 2016
Manchester United 3 Sunderland 0, Premier League, September 2015
Form guide…
Sunderland: LLLDLL
Manchester United: DLWWDD
Odds…
Sunderland: 15/2
Manchester United: 7/17
Draw: 37/10
