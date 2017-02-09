​Last weekend’s 4-0 drubbing of Crystal Palace has given David Moyes new cause for optimism. With Claude Puel’s side struggling for league form and without their key defender, Virgil Van Dijk, who is out through injury, Moyes will fancy his chances. Sunderland, at one point, looked destined for the drop but if they get a win against the Saints and results go their way, we could see them soar out of the relegation zone.

Despite presenting Southampton with the opportunity to win their first trophy since 1976, by booking a place in the EFL Cup final, Claude Puel hasn’t tasted similar success in the league. The Saints have lost four out of their last five league games and are desperate for form. This for them is a very winnable game and they’ll need to take advantage of this opportunity to get back to winning ways.

Sunderland vs Southampton kicks off at 15:00pm

Where can I watch it?

Highlights will be shown on match of the day at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Lamine Kone

The 28-year-old is Sunderland’s rock at the back and he’ll need to be on top of his game to suppress Southampton’s attacking talent. He was linked with a move to Everton at the beginning of the season but Kone seems to have realised his duty to Sunderland and will be hopeful of building on the clean sheet he secured away at Palace last weekend.

Best stat…

Southampton inflicted The Black Cat’ biggest ever league defeat with an 8-0 win at St Mary’s in October 2014

Remember when…

Craig Gardner scored this stunning strike to knock Southampton out of the FA Cup in 2014.

Player to watch…

Manolo Gabbiadini

The 25-year-old Italian striker will definitely pose a huge threat to Sunderland’s defence. He helped himself to a debut goal on the weekend against West Ham and looked a fine talent. He seems to have slotted nicely into this Southampton side and with his pace and physical presence along with Dusan Tadic’s creativity he’s sure to get his fair share of chances.

Past three-meetings…

Southampton 1 (Boufal, 66) Sunderland 0 EFL Cup, October 2016

Southampton1 (Rodriguez, 85) Sunderland 1(Defoe, 80 Pen) Premier League, August 2016

Southampton 1 (Van Dijk, 90+3) Sunderland 1 (Defoe, 85) Premier League, March 2016

Form guide…

Sunderland: DLLLDW

Southampton: WWWLLL

Odds…

Sunderland to win: 31/10

Southampton to win: 19/20

Draw: 51/20

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)