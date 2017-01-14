Arsenal, West Ham and Southampton are all in action at 3pm as a busy day of Premier League action continues with six matches taking place in the top flight, with Leicester vs Chelsea set to wrap up the day’s programme in the evening kick-off. Chelsea will remain top of the table regardless of the result at the King Power Stadium, though the chasing pack will hope to close the gap to the league leaders. Follow all the action here.

Today’s fixtures:

Tottenham vs West Brom – 12:30

Burnley vs Southampton – 15:00

Hull vs Bournemouth – 15:00

Sunderland vs Stoke – 15:00

Swansea vs Arsenal – 15:00

Watford vs Middlesbrough – 15:00

West Ham vs Crystal Palace – 15:00

Leicester vs Chelsea – 15:00

It’s a big game for…

Peter Crouch. Since being restored to the Stoke starting line-up Peter Crouch has scored two goals, starting the last four games for the Potters. A brace in this game would move him into rarefied air. He would join the 100 Premier League goals clubs - only the 26th player to achieve that feat.

Best stat…

In their last 20 visits to the Stadium of Light, Stoke have only managed to score more than one goal on one occasion (2 vs Sunderland - March 2007).

Peter Crouch was recently handed a one-year contract extension ( Getty )

Remember when…

Joe Allen notched his first ever Premier League brace against the Black Cats earlier in the season? The match included a stand-out performance from Marko Arnautovic en route to a 2-0 Stoke win.

Player to watch…

Jermain Defoe. Sunderland’s main hope for survival rest squarely on this man’s shoulders. Since signing for the Club in January of 2015, no other player has been more influential for the club in that time period, scoring 30 of Sunderland’s 80 goals.

Past three meetings…

Stoke 2 (Allen 2) Sunderland 0 Britannia Stadium, October 2016

Stoke 1 (Arnautovic) Sunderland 1 (Defoe) Britannia Stadium, April 2016

Sunderland 2 (Van Aanholt, Watmore) Stoke 0, Stadium of Light, November 2015

Jermain Defoe is key to Sunderland's survival hopes ( Getty )

Form guide…

Sunderland: LWLLDD

Stoke: DDLLWL

Vital information…

Kick-off: 3pm

TV: Highlights on BBC1

Odds…

Sunderland to win 21/10

Stoke to win 29/20

Draw 23/10

