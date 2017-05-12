Sunderland's luck has gone from bad to worse since the first ball was kicked back in August.

And now, with their relegation already confirmed and the humiliation virtually complete, a calamity has come along that puts a bow on their season.

David Moyes, knowing he'll lose a number of first-teamers this summer, has been keen to introduce some youngsters to the team.

Indeed, he was planning on starting 22-year-old midfielder George Honeyman this weekend after the academy product showed some interesting flashes in his appearances so far.

Kone, who accidentally injured Honeyman, is expected to leave this summer (Getty Images)



But that plan was spoiled by another slice of misfortune as his teammate landed on him in training and ruled him out.

"George has got a back injury," revealed Moyes.

"He picked it up in training when Lamine Kone fell on top of him.

"I'm trying to introduce some younger players. George's performance merited another start so I'm disappointed he won't be available."

Poor George Honeyman will be focusing on resting and getting his back sorted. For Moyes, everything from here on in is about getting Sunderland back sorted and ensuring an immediate return to the top flight.