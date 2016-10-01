Sunderland are rock bottom of the Premier League with only one point from their opening six games and relegation looking like a big possibility. Last weekend they were 2-0 up at home to Crystal Palace, only to concede three, including a last-minute winner to add to the list of defeats this season.

West Brom are currently in 10th position, which is place that could probably always be reserved for Tony Pulis-managed teams. They failed to build on a big win against West Ham with only managing a draw away to struggling Stoke.

It’s a big game for…

Adnan Januzaj. The on-loan Manchester United starlet has been sent off for his new club but has yet to find the net in the Premier League. David Moyes took a chance on him recapturing the form which made the world sit up and take notice and the Belgian must now repay that faith.

Best stat…

Sunderland have won once in their last 13 Premier League contests with West Brom (D4 L8) – winning 2-0 in May 2014.

Remember when...

The last time West Brom won at the Stadium of Light back in 2012. The Baggies ran out 4-2 winners in a thrilling game which saw both sides score twice in the final 20 minutes.

Player to watch…

Jermain Defoe. The Englishman has four goals this season and seems like Sunderland’s only way of scoring. If he can’t find the net then Sunderland are as good as down – he normally does though.

Form guide…

Sunderland: LLDLLL

West Brom: WDLLWD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights BBC1 10.30pm.

Odds…

Sunderland: 8/5

West Brom: 9/4

Draw: 11/5