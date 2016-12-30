Paul Clement moved into pole position to be the next Swansea City manager on Thursday.

Swansea could not complete moves for Ryan Giggs or Chris Coleman, the two early front-runners for the role. That forced Huw Jenkins, Jason Levien and Steve Kaplan to look elsewhere for the replacement for Bob Bradley, who they sacked last week after just 11 games in charge.

The failure to recruit ever Giggs or Coleman has forced Swansea to look at candidates with less experience of the top flight, and the new favourite is Clement, with Gary Rowett the second man in contention.

Clement, currently assistant to Carlo Ancelotti in Bayern Munich, has only one brief spell as a first team manager to his name, in the first half of the 2015-16 season with Derby County. But he has a long and successful record working alongside Ancelotti, in England and abroad.

Rowett was surprisingly sacked by Birmingham City recently to be replaced by Gianfranco Zola. But he brought stability to St Andrews and was a candidate to replace Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at Queens Park Rangers before they eventually settled on Ian Holloway.

Swansea host Bournemouth tomorrow and then travel to Crystal Palace on 3 January, and the owners are hoping to have a new manager in place by that date.