It’s a trial by fire for new manager Paul Clement, as he welcomes an in-form Arsenal side to the Liberty Stadium, in his first official game in charge of the club.

After a run of 12 away games without defeat, Arsenal come into this game without a win in their last three away games, seeing come-back defeats at Manchester City and Everton during December.

It’s a big game for…

Alexis Sanchez. The last two weeks have seen transfer speculation abound about the futures of Arsenal’s top players, along with Olivier Giroud and Mesut Ozil.

Sanchez sported a dejected figure when Arsenal drew 3-3 with Bournemouth a week ago, and his team will be looking to add to the 10 goals they’ve scored thus far on their travels to the Liberty Stadium.

Best stat…

The history don’t favour the swans in this one; Swansea have lost 12 of the 14 Premier League games in which they have conceded the first goal (W1 D1), meanwhile, no team in the PL has scored the opening goal more than Arsenal (14).

Remember when…

Mesut Ozil let rip with a thunderous volley at the near post, beating a helping Lukasz Fabianski and putting Arsenal joint top of the table by the end of the match.

Player to watch…

Olivier Giroud. After an outrageous scorpion kick goal against Crystal Palace a week ago, the Frenchman has started the last eight games for Arsenal, going on to score 10 goals.

Past three meetings…

Arsenal 3 (Walcott 2, Ozil) Swansea 2 (Sigurdsson, Baston) Emirates Stadium, October 2016.

Arsenal 1 (Campbell) Swansea 2 (Routledge, Williams) Emirates Stadium, March 2016.

Swansea 0 Arsenal 3 (Giroud, Koscielny, Campbell) Liberty Stadium, October 2015

Form guide…

Swansea: LLLLWL

Arsenal: LLWWDW

Vital information…

Kick-off: 3pm

TV: BBC1 highlights, listen on 5 live.

Odds…

Swansea to win 6/1

Arsenal to win 1/2

Draw 18/5

(Odds provided by BetVictor)