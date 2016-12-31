  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Paul Clement to take charge of Swansea in next 48 hours

The former Derby manager and current Bayern Munich assistant's appointment will be finalised over the coming days

Click to follow
The Independent Online
paul-clement.jpg
Clement's father Dave played for QPR during the 1960s and 1970s Getty

Swansea are set to appoint Paul Clement as their new manager, Press Association reports.

Clement, the former Derby boss and current Bayern Munich assistant, has been in talks with Swansea over the last 24 hours to become the club's third manager of the season.

And it is understood that the deal could be finalised over the next 48 hours before Swansea - who will head into 2017 bottom of the Premier League - visit Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

More to follow...

PA

Comments