Gylfi Sigurdsson seals victory for Swansea as Paul Clement's men show further signs of revival

Gylfi Sigurdsson popped up in the nick of time to keep Swansea City on course for Premier League survival.

The Icelandic midfielder's second half winner means it's three wins in four Premier League games since the arrival of Paul Clement as manager. It is also the first time this season they have won back to back league games.

Moreover, the side looks far more settled, organised and decisive since the arrival of the former Derby County manager. He might be the third manager at the Liberty Stadium this season, but maybe, for the club, it's third time lucky.

Although Swansea had their moments, the opening 10 minutes belonged to a Southampton side whose passing was particularly well suited to a slick surface that had certainly been made a yard and a half quicker by the day's rain.

Alfie Mawson headed home the opener for Swansea ( Getty )

Shane Long played off the final shoulder with a real purpose and should have done better inside three minutes when shooting high and wide from a dozen yards.

After that, however, it was Swansea who posed the greater threat. And Paul Clement's side felt they should have had a penalty in the 19th minute when Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner clearly struck the hand of Jack Stephens before bouncing harmlessly into hands of goalkeeper Fraser Forster. Referee Roger East waved played on.

East's previous Premier League game, had been back in mid November when he turned down Bournemouth's appeals for a penalty at Stoke. It was after that game that he emailed an apology to manager Eddie Howe. To their credit, Swansea were undeterred by the decision and continued to press.

Shane Long equalised for the visitors ( Getty )

Sigurdsson, who was beginning to have a bigger influence on the game, finally came up trumps eight minutes before the interval. The midfielder's near post corner was struck so cleanly that Mawson had to do little more than direct his header goalwards. He did precisely that and Clement punched the air in delight.

Southampton were level 12 minutes into the second half when Long converted Ryan Bertrand's cross at the near post.

Suddenly, Swansea's self belief was under scrutiny. The visitors pushed on and Nathan Redmond should have done far better when teed up by substitute Sofiane Boufal. Shortly after, and with Swansea showing signs of their fallibility at the back, the former Norwich winger was denied by an acrobatic save from Lukasz Fabianski.

Shane Long and Leroy Fer vie for the ball ( Getty )

Then, came the sucker punch. Southampton, having pushed numbers forward for a corner, allowed substitute and debutant Luciano Narsingh time and space, on the counter, in which to deliver a cross that Sigurdsson's volleyed home from a dozen yards.

To their credit, Southampton maintained their push for an equaliser to the end. Boufal, Bertrand and Long were all denied as Swansea's desperate defence won the day and gave Clement and the home supporters another valuable victory.

Swansea City (4-2-3-1): L Fabianski 6; K Naughton 6, F Fernandez 6, A Mawson 7, M Olsson 7 (A Rangel 76,6); J Cork 6, T Carroll 7, L Fer 6 (Ki Sung-Yueng 72,6), W Routledge 6 (L Narsingh 60,6); G Sigurdsson 8, F Llorente 6

Southampton (4-2-3-1): F Forster 7; C Soares 6, M Yoshida 6, J Stephens 6, R Bertrand 6; J Clasie 6, O Romeu 6; D Tadic 6 (S Boufal 56,6), S Davis 6, N Redmond 6; S Long 6

Referee: R East

Attendance: 20,359