Everton are in the hunt for European football next season and can leapfrog fifth-placed Arsenal with a win at Swansea City, thereby strengthening their position before they meet the Gunners in north London.

Paul Clement’s Swansea are in desperate need of points to avoid relegation and need to keep the pressure on Hull, who will be confident of beating Sunderland at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday.

The Welsh team achieved a valuable draw at Old Trafford last weekend via a Gylfi Sigurdsson free kick, and they will require more of his magic if they are to get anything from the visit of Everton, who will be looking to bounce back after their 0-3 demolition by Chelsea.

It was a game Koeman and his players will want to forget, and the game at the Liberty Stadium gives them ample opportunity to move on.

What time does it start?

The match will kick off at 5.30pm on Saturday 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on BT Sport 1, with coverage starting at 5.00pm BST.

Highlights will be aired at 10.20pm BST on BBC1.

Preview

It was feared that Fernando Llorente, Swansea’s top scorer with 12 goals, would miss the vital clash due to a stomach bug, however he returned to training and will start against Everton. The Swans are still without Wayne Routledge and Angel Rangel, while a fresh injury blow comes in the form of Jefferson Montero, who may not make it back in time from the hamstring injury sustained against Manchester United to feature again this season.

Everton have not sustained any new injuries but Morgan Schneiderlin was in contention to return, however his thigh injury will keep him on the sidelines, with Ronald Koeman setting next Friday’s home game against Watford as the return date for the French midfielder.

While Everton look too strong for Swansea on paper, Clement’s team have shown their capability in flashes and could be a danger to the Merseysiders as they battle to avoid relegation. If Everton are on their game, though, they should punish the hosts’ leaky defence, which has conceded the most goals (69) in the league.

It’s a big game for…

Romelu Lukaku: The powerful striker tops the goalscoring charts with 24 goals and will see the trip to Swansea as a good opportunity to put some distance between himself and second placed Harry Kane, who has scored 21 times.

Everton rely heavily on Lukaku and when he doesn’t score, his teammates often struggle, so he will need to recover from his quiet display in the defeat to Chelsea last time out and fire his side to three points.

Best stat

Everton have never lost a league game at the Liberty Stadium. Swansea have won just one of their previous 11 fixtures against the Toffees, but are unbeaten in their last five meetings.

Remember when…

Swansea recorded their first ever win over Everton in September 2014, beating the Toffees 3-0 at the Liberty Stadium in the third round of the Capital One Cup.

Player to watch...

Gylfi Sigurdsson: The Icelandic midfielder is Swansea’s best player and shoulders the responsibility of creating the majority of their chances, registering 12 assists this season, and tends to chip in with vital goals like the one from a free kick which stole a point from Manchester United in their last outing.

If Swansea do survive relegation they will have Sigurdsson to thank.

Past three meetings

Everton 1 Swansea City 1

Premier League, November 2016

Everton 1 Swansea City 2

Premier League, January 2016

Swansea City 0 Everton 0

Premier League, September 2015

Form

Swansea: LLLWD

Everton: DWWDL

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Swansea City to win: 7/4

Everton to win: 8/5

Draw: 12/5