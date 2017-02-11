Paul Clement’s side have been in inspiring form of late which has seen them climb out of the relegation zone. In contrast, their opponents on Sunday have been struggling. Clement and his Swansea side will want to capitalize on Leicester's woes with a win which could prove crucial in the battle to avoid the drop.

Claudio Ranieri has this week been back by Leicester's owners but a loss on Saturday in this relegation six-pointer could yet spark a change of heart.

Swansea City vs Leicester City kicks off at 16:00pm, on Sunday 12 February.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be televised live on Sky Sports 1, following the Burnley vs Chelsea game.

Highlights will be shown on match of the day 2 at 22:30pm on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Jamie Vardy

The 30-year-old is on a barren run at the moment with no goals in his last seven appearances. He was Leicester’s go to man last season and with the club drifting around the depths of the table they’re going to need him to start scoring sooner rather than later.

Best stat…

This is only the club’s sixth meeting in the top-flight of English football.

Remember when…

Swansea defeated Leicester 1-0 in the 2009/10 Championship season.

Player to watch…

Gylfi Sigurdsson

The 27-year-old is in tantalizing form with three goals in as many games. He has been Swansea’s star player and his performances are growing in dominance.

Past three-meetings…

Leicester City 2 (Vardy, 32) (Morgan, 52) Swansea City 1 (Fer, 80) Premier League, August 2016

Leicester City 4 (Mahrez, 10) (Ulloa 30, 60) (Albrighton, 85) Swansea City 0 Premier League, April 2016

Swansea City 0 Leicester City 3 (Mahrez, 5, 22, 67) Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

Swansea City: WLLWWL

Leicester City: LLDLLW

Odds…

Swansea City to win: 7/5

Leicester City to win: 43/20

Draw: 9/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)