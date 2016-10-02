James Milner might have well have been buoyed by scoring the goal that sent Liverpool to second place in the Premier League but he was still not in the mood for a change of heart over England.

Milner retired from international football over the summer and the 30-year-old re-affirmed his position after scoring his fourth penalty of the season to secure three points for Liverpool against Swansea at the Liberty Stadium.

The 30-year-old, who has played 60 times for his country, quit England following talks with Sam Allardyce during his tenure as national manager and has no plans to have a re-think now Gareth Southgate is at the helm.

“I think I made the decision at the time and it’s best for everyone,” Milner said. “I’m playing left-back at the moment and there are a number of very good left-backs who would be ahead of me, I’m sure.

“I think it’s still the right decision. It’s obviously disappointing what’s happened and massively disappointing for Sam because I think he was doing a very good job.

“But Gareth has done a great job with the Under-21s and I'm sure he will step in and the players will have a lot of respect for him and hopefully qualify.”

Milner’s stance means that he is already looking forward to Liverpool’s next game, against arch-rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Monday, October 17, when his team will aim for their fifth consecutive Premier League victory.

“We’ve got a big game when we come back and hopefully everyone will return from international duty fully fit, Milner added.

“The Swansea game was massive because we’re going into the international break having put a run together.

Swansea vs Liverpool player ratings







22 show all Swansea vs Liverpool player ratings









































1/22 Lukasz Fabianski: 6 out of 10 Wasn’t actually tested that much with Liverpool failing to register a shot on target in the first half. Solid enough when called upon. Getty Images

2/22 Angel Rangel: 5 out of 10 It was all going so well with some excellent tackles made and then he clumsily barged over Firmino to give away a penalty. AFP/Getty Images

3/22 Mike van der Hoorn: 5 out of 10 Nearly gave a goal away dawdling in defence and then missed a great late chance to equalise. Getty Images

4/22 Jordi Amat: 6 out of 10 Excellent in first half, overrun at times in the second but overall played quite well. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Kyle Naughton: 6 out of 10 Was pressed into action repeatedly in second half but responded reasonably well including making an excellent block or two. AFP/Getty Images

6/22 Leroy Fer: 7 out of 10 Scored the game’s opening goal but was less influential after that, still looks crucial to Swansea’s hopes though. Subbed with 20 minutes to go. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Jack Cork: 6 out of 10 Dependable in midfield if not outstanding. Getty Images

8/22 Leon Britton: 6 out of 10 Subbed in second half as Liverpool threatened to run rampant, enjoyed a good first 45 minutes but less effective after the break. Getty Images

9/22 Wayne Routledge: 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go as Swansea tried to resist Liverpool, but had reasonable game, his great cross early on should have given Swansea a lead but Baston blew the chance. Getty Images

10/22 Borja Baston: 5 out of 10 When he was made Swansea’s record signing the transfer screamed horrific flop and this game did nothing to dispel that. Headed wide twice unmarked from six yards - no wonder Swansea are struggling for goals. Getty Images

11/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson: 6 out of 10 Great from set pieces and played some great crosses into the box but needs to have more influence for Swansea. Getty Images

12/22 Loris Karius: 6 out of 10 Doesn't look much more secure than Mignolet based on this game. Getty Images

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne: 7 out of 10 Very dangerous down the right as Liverpool swarmed forward in the second half. Getty Images

14/22 Dejan Lovren: 7 out of 10 Calm in defence and made some good last ditch tackles to keep Swansea at bay. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

15/22 Joel Matip: 6 out of 10 A fairly quiet game, but was occasionally put under a bit of pressure by Swansea. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 James Milner: 7 out of 10 A reliable presence as ever and slotted winning penalty coolly. Getty Images

17/22 Adam Lallana: 5 out of 10 Limped off with a groin injury early in first half. AFP/Getty Images

18/22 Jordan Henderson: 6 out of 10 His great ball provided assist for equaliser but otherwise was quiet. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

19/22 Giorgenio Wijnaldum: 6 out of 10 More dangerous in second half but didn’t really assert himself on the game. Getty Images

20/22 Sadio Mane: 8 out of 10 Always looked a threat with the ball at his feet, perhaps unlucky not to get more out of the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Roberto Firmino: 8 out of 10 Lucky to score with what was a terrible header, but was a menace to the Swansea defence and won crucial winning penalty. Getty Images

22/22 Philippe Coutinho: 6 out of 10 Fairly anonymous for most of the game, one to forget for the Brazilian. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Signing off with a draw or defeat would have been disappointing because it would have halted that momentum.

“There’s a long way to go and it’s early stages but we know we can beat anyone on our day. We have got to keep that going.

“We can only get better. It is a relatively young squad. I'm only 30 and I’m pretty much one of the oldest which is disappointing for me but pleasing when you look at how youthful our squad is and the room for improvement.”

Milner is clearly enjoying life under Jurgen Klopp who will celebrate a year in the Liverpool manager’s office this Saturday.

“I’ve probably had too many managers and they all have their own strengths and weaknesses but he’s definitely one of the best that I have worked with,” Milner added.

“His organisation, the sessions he does, are different to anything else that I have ever experienced, his passion. He is a top manager. He has proved that before and hopefully we can be very successful with him.”

Firmino celebrates his strike at Swansea (Getty Images)

The result intensified speculation over the future of Swansea manager Francesco Guidolin but goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski insisted the uncertainty had nothing to do with a defeat that deepens his club’s relegation fears.

“I can only respond for myself but I don’t really pay attention to the speculation, I just focus on the job trying to do my best for the club,” Fabianski said.

“We played well which is why it is a tough time for us. I don’t know what the problem is because the lads are trying their best.

“We’ve been playing against really good teams recently and we have competed well. Hopefully, if we stay positive continue to work hard we will turn things around and then be back in a good position.”