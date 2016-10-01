  1. Sport
Swansea vs Liverpool player ratings: Who scored highest as Liverpool moved into second place?

Swansea 1 Liverpool 2: Milner scored the winner after Fer gave the Swans the lead and Firmino equalised

  • 1/22 Lukasz Fabianski: 6 out of 10

    Wasn’t actually tested that much with Liverpool failing to register a shot on target in the first half. Solid enough when called upon.

  • 2/22 Angel Rangel: 5 out of 10

    It was all going so well with some excellent tackles made and then he clumsily barged over Firmino to give away a penalty.

  • 3/22 Mike van der Hoorn: 5 out of 10

    Nearly gave a goal away dawdling in defence and then missed a great late chance to equalise.

  • 4/22 Jordi Amat: 6 out of 10

    Excellent in first half, overrun at times in the second but overall played quite well.

  • 5/22 Kyle Naughton: 6 out of 10

    Was pressed into action repeatedly in second half but responded reasonably well including making an excellent block or two.

  • 6/22 Leroy Fer: 7 out of 10

    Scored the game’s opening goal but was less influential after that, still looks crucial to Swansea’s hopes though. Subbed with 20 minutes to go.

  • 7/22 Jack Cork: 6 out of 10

    Dependable in midfield if not outstanding.

  • 8/22 Leon Britton: 6 out of 10

    Subbed in second half as Liverpool threatened to run rampant, enjoyed a good first 45 minutes but less effective after the break.

  • 9/22 Wayne Routledge: 6 out of 10

    Subbed with half an hour to go as Swansea tried to resist Liverpool, but had reasonable game, his great cross early on should have given Swansea a lead but Baston blew the chance.

  • 10/22 Borja Baston: 5 out of 10

    When he was made Swansea’s record signing the transfer screamed horrific flop and this game did nothing to dispel that. Headed wide twice unmarked from six yards - no wonder Swansea are struggling for goals.

  • 11/22 Gylfi Sigurdsson: 6 out of 10

    Great from set pieces and played some great crosses into the box but needs to have more influence for Swansea.

  • 12/22 Loris Karius: 6 out of 10

    Doesn't look much more secure than Mignolet based on this game.

  • 13/22 Nathaniel Clyne: 7 out of 10

    Very dangerous down the right as Liverpool swarmed forward in the second half.

  • 14/22 Dejan Lovren: 7 out of 10

    Calm in defence and made some good last ditch tackles to keep Swansea at bay.

  • 15/22 Joel Matip: 6 out of 10

    A fairly quiet game, but was occasionally put under a bit of pressure by Swansea.

  • 16/22 James Milner: 7 out of 10

    A reliable presence as ever and slotted winning penalty coolly.

  • 17/22 Adam Lallana: 5 out of 10

    Limped off with a groin injury early in first half.

  • 18/22 Jordan Henderson: 6 out of 10

    His great ball provided assist for equaliser but otherwise was quiet.

  • 19/22 Giorgenio Wijnaldum: 6 out of 10

    More dangerous in second half but didn’t really assert himself on the game.

  • 20/22 Sadio Mane: 8 out of 10

    Always looked a threat with the ball at his feet, perhaps unlucky not to get more out of the game.

  • 21/22 Roberto Firmino: 8 out of 10

    Lucky to score with what was a terrible header, but was a menace to the Swansea defence and won crucial winning penalty.

  • 22/22 Philippe Coutinho: 6 out of 10

    Fairly anonymous for most of the game, one to forget for the Brazilian.

Francesco Guidolin's future as Swansea manager looks bleak after Liverpool fought back to win 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday. 

Guidolin said before the game that his job was in jeopardy if Swansea, winless since the opening day of the season and just above the relegation zone, did not beat Liverpool. 

Liverpool swept to a fourth straight victory despite Guidolin seeing Swansea produce its best performance of the season. 

Milner scores fourth penalty of season to give Liverpool a late win

Leroy Fer's early tap-in to put Swansea in front was canceled out by Roberto Firmino's header in the 54th minute and James Milner's penalty in the 84th. 

Liverpool took time to get into its elegant stride, but the visitors dominated the second half and Juergen Klopp marks his first anniversary in charge with his team second. 

Guidolin — who made his name in Italian football in the 1990s with Vicenza, winning the Coppa Italia — has only been at Swansea since January. 

