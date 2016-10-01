Francesco Guidolin's future as Swansea manager looks bleak after Liverpool fought back to win 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Guidolin said before the game that his job was in jeopardy if Swansea, winless since the opening day of the season and just above the relegation zone, did not beat Liverpool.

Liverpool swept to a fourth straight victory despite Guidolin seeing Swansea produce its best performance of the season.

Leroy Fer's early tap-in to put Swansea in front was canceled out by Roberto Firmino's header in the 54th minute and James Milner's penalty in the 84th.

Liverpool took time to get into its elegant stride, but the visitors dominated the second half and Juergen Klopp marks his first anniversary in charge with his team second.

Guidolin — who made his name in Italian football in the 1990s with Vicenza, winning the Coppa Italia — has only been at Swansea since January.

