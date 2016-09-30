Everything you need to know about Swansea vs Liverpool

A defeat for Swansea looks set to end Francesco Guidolin’s tenure in South Wales after only picking up one win and one draw so far this season. He himself knows he is on borrowed time and with rumours rife that Ryan Giggs is set to swoop in and take his place, only a win will keep the chairman off his back for another week or two.

Liverpool’s fortunes are completely the opposite, with even Paul Scholes suggesting they could win the Premier League this season given the way they are playing. The only points the Reds have dropped this season have been the shock defeat to Burnley and the draw against Tottenham, which they were unfortunate not to win.

It’s a big game for…

Francesco Guidolin. As mentioned, it could be his last game in charge of the Swans if he loses but the recent home draw with Chelsea will give Guidolin hope. The hosts led 2-1 until the final few minutes when Diego Costa stole a point and the Italian will be hoping for a similar performance on Saturday.

Best stat…

Liverpool’s goal tally in all competitions this season (24) is their highest after eight games for 121 years, when they scored 34 goals at the start of the 1895/96 season.

Remember when...

Swansea beat Liverpool 3-1 at the end of last season with Andre Ayew, who is now at West Ham, scoring twice. Guidolin would love a repeat of that result on Saturday.

Player to watch…

Adam Lallana. The Englishman was mesmeric against Hull last week and scored a brilliant goal. His ability to drift in and link up with the equally brilliant Philippe Coutinho has troubled defences all season and now he looks to finally have added goals to his game too.

Form guide…

Swansea: WLLDLL

Liverpool: WLDWWW

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 12.30pm

TV: Sky Sports 1.

Odds…

Swansea: 29/4

Liverpool: 7/15

Draw: 4/1