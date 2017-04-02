Swansea host Middlesbrough in a real six-pointer at the bottom end of the Premier League.
Boro won the corresponding fixture 3-0 in December but much has changed since then with two new bosses now in the dugout.
Paul Clement has the Swans in better form, despite a recent slump, while Steve Agnew replaced Aitor Karanka prior to the international break and appeared to have Boro showing signs of life again against Manchester United after a dismal run.
They meet today both in desperate for all three points in the battle to avoid the drop.
Teams:
Swansea: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Narsingh, Ayew, Sigurdsson. Subs: Ki, van der Hoorn, Borja Baston, Nordfeldt, Montero, Kingsley, McBurnie.
Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Da Silva, de Roon, Clayton, Traore, Downing, Ramirez, Negredo. Subs: Ayala, Leadbitter, Guzan, Stuani, Guedioura, Gestede, Forshaw.
Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire)
