Swansea vs Middlesbrough live: Score, updates and analysis from the Liberty Stadium

Paul Clement's Swans host Steve Agnew's Boro with both desperate for all three points in the battle to avoid the drop

Swansea play host to Middlesbrough on Sunday Getty

Swansea host Middlesbrough in a real six-pointer at the bottom end of the Premier League.

Boro won the corresponding fixture 3-0 in December but much has changed since then with two new bosses now in the dugout.

Paul Clement has the Swans in better form, despite a recent slump, while Steve Agnew replaced Aitor Karanka prior to the international break and appeared to have Boro showing signs of life again against Manchester United after a dismal run.

They meet today both in desperate for all three points in the battle to avoid the drop.

Teams:

Swansea: Fabianski, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Cork, Carroll, Narsingh, Ayew, Sigurdsson. Subs: Ki, van der Hoorn, Borja Baston, Nordfeldt, Montero, Kingsley, McBurnie. 

Middlesbrough: Valdes, Barragan, Bernardo, Gibson, Da Silva, de Roon, Clayton, Traore, Downing, Ramirez, Negredo. Subs: Ayala, Leadbitter, Guzan, Stuani, Guedioura, Gestede, Forshaw. 

Referee: Robert Madley (West Yorkshire) 

Follow all the latest from the Liberty Stadium in the live blog below...

 

