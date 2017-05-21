Swansea welcome West Brom to the Liberty Stadium fresh from their heroic escape from relegation.

The Welsh side were bottom of the Premier League when Paul Clement was appointed as the club’s third manager of the season in January, but the former Derby boss has engineered a remarkable transformation in the Swans’ fortunes.

Last weekend’s win over Sunderland, coupled with Hull’s defeat to Crystal Palace, guaranteed the club’s top-flight status for another year.

The Baggies make the trip to South Wales on a horrible run of form that is threatening to take the gloss off a successful season for Tony Pulis’ side.

The Hawthorns outfit have been in the top-half of the table for virtually the entirety of the campaign, but an eight-match winless sequence means they could still slip into the bottom-ten should results on Sunday go against them.

What time does it start?

Swansea City vs West Bromwich Albion kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will now be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Salomon Rondon: Since scoring a hat-trick the last time these sides met, the Venezuelan has found the net just once in 21 Premier League games. He will need to rediscover his shooting boots if Albion are to arrest their dreadful slump in form.

Rondon needs to find his form ( Getty )

Weird /best stat…

23: The number of points collected by Swansea since Paul Clement’s appointment. Prior to his arrival in January, the Swans had taken just 15 from 20 Premier League games.

Remember when…

Salomon Rondon scored a hat-trick of headers the last time these sides met. Albion won the match 3-1 against Bob Bradley’s Swans.

Player to watch…

Fernando Llorente: The Spaniard has played a key role in Swansea’s resurgent second-half of the season. Having scored in three of the Whites’ last four games, the 32-year-old is bound to trouble the Baggies backline.

Llorente has been on a fine run ( Getty )

Past three-meetings…

West Bromwich Albion 3 (Rondon 3) Swansea City 1 (Routledge), Premier League, December 2016

West Bromwich Albion 1 (Rondon) Swansea City 1 (Sigurdsson), Premier League, February 2016

Swansea City 1 (Ki) West Bromwich Albion 0, Premier League, December 2015

Form guide…

SWANSEA CITY: LLWDWW

WEST BROMWICH ALBION: LLLDLL

Odds…

Swansea City to win: Evens

West Bromwich Albion to win: 13/5

Draw: 5/2

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)