Liverpool rounded off their 2016/17 campaign with victory in an end-of-season friendly against Sydney FC in Australia.

Daniel Sturridge, Alberto Moreno and Roberto Firmino scored the first-half goals that proved enough to secure a comfortable 3-0 win in front of 72,892 at the ANZ Stadium.

The attention of many of those in attendance was on retired pair Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher, starting a game together for the first time since 2013.

Gerrard and Carragher were warmly received by the New South Wales crowd and each lasted 45 minutes before being replaced by two other former players, Steve McManaman and Daniel Agger.

1/12 Daniel Sturridge An electric frontman just three years ago, Sturridge has now lost a bit of that spark due to persistent injury problems. Worst still, Liverpool's dynamic frontline seems to become unbalanced once he is slotted into it. Overall, it is difficult to see a future for him in Jurgen Klopp's long-term plans. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

2/12 Alberto Moreno Moreno is surely in line to depart this summer, having been frozen out of the starting line-up since the opening day win at Arsenal and kept out by a makeshift left-back. Although he offers an obvious attacking threat, his lack of composure has cost Liverpool too many times in his short Anfield career. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

3/12 Simon Mignolet He may have won his battle with Loris Karius for the starting spot between the sticks, but both may have lost the war. Neither have convinced when given an opportunity and Mignolet is merely the man in possession. There will be concern if that’s still the case come next season’s opening weekend. Survival rating: 5/10 Getty

4/12 Emre Can A player with undoubted potential, but one who has consistently under-performed. His contractual situation is a worry, too. Can’s current deal expires in the summer of 2018 and, with negotiations progressing slowly, Liverpool could be tempted to cash in. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

5/12 Lucas Leiva A club stalwart, a fan favourite, but a player undoubtedly coming to the end of his time at Anfield. His contract expires this summer and a renewal would be one borne out of sentiment rather than sense. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

6/12 Loris Karius Like Mignolet, Karius' future will depend on whether Klopp decides to enter the market for a goalkeeper for the second consecutive summer. If he does, last year's signing from Mainz will have a long road back to the first team. He is young, though, and his status as a relatively new signing could work in his favour. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

7/12 Ragnar Klavan Brought in as a fourth-choice centre-back last summer, Klavan shot up the pecking order following Mamadou Sakho’s disciplinary issues. Joel Matip’s injury problems saw Klavan promoted further still and, though he has put in a handful of solid displays, others have been below-par. If a new centre-back arrives and Joe Gomez’s development continues apace, Klavan will be back on the fringes. Survival rating: 7/10 Getty

8/12 Mamadou Sakho Sakho is currently out on loan at Crystal Palace and his Anfield career looks all but over after the disciplinary problems which have dogged him. Klopp looks to have made his mind up on the defender, who would be a regular starter if he had his manager's trust. Survival rating: 1/10 Getty

9/12 Jon Flanagan Local-born Flanagan is a fan favourite who only signed a new contract last season, but as an old-fashioned full-back, he is perhaps not dynamic enough for Klopp's system. A lack of minutes at loan club Burnley will not have helped his cause. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

10/12 Andre Wisdom Wisdom broke into Brendan Rodgers' Liverpool side during the Northern Irishman's first season at the club, but his progress has stagnated. The 23-year-old may now look to build a career away from English football, having spent this season on loan at Red Bull Salzburg. Survival rating: 2/10 Getty

11/12 Lazar Markovic Markovic seems destined to become an expensive Liverpool flop, having flattered to deceive since his £20million move from Benfica in 2014. He could yet enjoy success elsewhere however, and has shown glimpses of his undeniable talent while on loan at Hull. Survival rating: 3/10 Getty

12/12 Danny Ings Liverpool's forgotten man has been unlucky with injuries since joining from Burnley. Ings has made just 11 starts in two years following two serious knee injuries. With any luck, Klopp will show sympathy to his beleaguered striker. Survival rating: 6/10 Getty

Such was Liverpool’s dominance, Jürgen Klopp could have afforded to have all four veterans on field at the same time, as Sydney showed little ambition to stage an upset.

Sturridge set the tone for the evening by opening the scoring after just eight minutes.

The England international, who may miss his country’s forthcoming fixtures against Scotland and France with an on-going hip problem, showed a turn of speed past Sydney’s Alex Wilkinson before applying an angled finish past ‘keeper Danny Vukovic.

Liverpool’s lead was doubled shortly after by Moreno, but it was Firmino’s delightful lobbed pass which allowed the full-back to dart in behind the hosts’ backline and score.



The Brazilian added Liverpool’s third seven minutes from the interval, deflecting the ball over the line after Sturridge had found space to cross from the right flank.

After the final whistle, Klopp revealed that he is looking to do the club’s impending summer transfer business early.

“I wish we can bring in the players tomorrow but of course that isn't really likely. The best scenario is always to have them in before pre-season," he told reporters.

However, Klopp poured cold water on the suggestion that he may look to add numbers in defensive midfield, despite a perceived weakness in the position and the likely departure of Lucas Leiva.

Klopp said: “Second balls after set-pieces, another defensive midfielder would not really be around this situation so it does not help a lot.

“Half-spaces when counter-pressing does not work, it's all about organisation. We did already much better in the last few games and we improved around set-pieces a lot.”