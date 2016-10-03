It was another exciting weekend of football that delivered plenty of shocks and surprises.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham undoubtedly delivered the biggest upset of the weekend as they brushed aside Manchester City at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino's players excelled, with a number of his stars earning a place in our 'Team of the Week'.

Elsewhere, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by a struggling Stoke side while Leicester City stalled against Southampton at the King Power.

Arsenal maintained their winning run as Laurent Koscielny snatched a last-minute winner to give the Gunners three points on Arsene Wenger's 20th anniversary.

It was a weekend of missed chances though, as the number of goals dropped to 20 compared to last week's tally of 34, with half of the fixtures ending in a draw.

West Ham's clash against Middlesbrough ended all square at the London Stadium as Slaven Bilic's side continue to languish at the bottom of the table while Watford were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

So who stood out from across the Premier League? See the gallery above for our 'Team of the Week'.