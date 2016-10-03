  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Premier League Team of the Week: Tottenham's players dominate following impressive victory over Manchester City

Which players stood out from across the weekend?

Team of the week - 1/2 October

Team of the week - 1/2 October

  • 1/11 GK - Lee Grant (Stoke City)

    The Potters keeper pulled off eight saves at Old Trafford to keep out Jose Mourinho’s men. Only Anthony Martial’s excellent goal could beat him.

    Getty

  • 2/11 RB - Joel Ward (Crystal Palace)

    Pushed forward well, put in some important challenges under pressure and grabbed an assist. Brilliant on all fronts.

    Getty

  • 3/11 CB -Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham)

    Brilliantly marshalled Spurs’ defence in their victory over City. Kept a secure backline throughout which is made more impressive given the

    Getty

  • 4/11 CB - Michael Keane (Burnley)

    Unfortunate to have seen his side lose in the final minute of the match but was excellent in keeping Arsenal’s frontline under wraps.

  • 5/11 LB - James Milner (Liverpool)

    Hard-working, reliable and efficient. Even bagged himself a goal to cap off an impressive performance.

    Getty

  • 6/11 CM - Victor Wanyama (Tottenham)

    The Kenyan was bullish in midfield, using his strength and imposing presence to disrupt City’s forward play.

    Getty

  • 7/11 CM - N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

    Back to his industrious self, working overtime in the centre of the park. Provided the platform for Chelsea’s 2-0 victory Hull.

    Getty

  • 8/11 CM - Dele Alli (Tottenham)

    Fantastic both in and around the opposition box, where he created numerous chances for himself and those around him. Excellent work rate that paid off with an impressive goal.

    Getty

  • 9/11 Forward - Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

    The South Korean has excelled in Harry Kane’s absence and continued his run of good form against Manchester City. Kept his opponents’ defence busy and set up Dele Alli’s goal.

    Getty

  • 10/11 Forward - Chrisitan Benteke (Crystal Palace)

    The Belgian’s good form continues. His aerial presence provided the Eagles with an equaliser against Everton and his recent performances as whole are starting to show why Alan Pardew splashed out £27m.

    Getty

  • 11/11 Forward - Diego Costa (Chelsea)

    Sealed Chelsea’s win with a brilliant finish into the top corner. His sixth goal in seven Premier League games. A divisive figure, but one who delivers.

    Getty

It was another exciting weekend of football that delivered plenty of shocks and surprises.

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham undoubtedly delivered the biggest upset of the weekend as they brushed aside Manchester City at White Hart Lane.

Pochettino's players excelled, with a number of his stars earning a place in our 'Team of the Week'.

Read more

Six things we learned from the Premier League this weekend

Elsewhere, Manchester United were held to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford by a struggling Stoke side while Leicester City stalled against Southampton at the King Power.

Arsenal maintained their winning run as Laurent Koscielny snatched a last-minute winner to give the Gunners three points on Arsene Wenger's 20th anniversary.

It was a weekend of missed chances though, as the number of goals dropped to 20 compared to last week's tally of 34, with half of the fixtures ending in a draw.

West Ham's clash against Middlesbrough ended all square at the London Stadium as Slaven Bilic's side continue to languish at the bottom of the table while Watford were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

So who stood out from across the Premier League? See the gallery above for our 'Team of the Week'.

Comments