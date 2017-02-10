The Sun has labelled Liverpool FC's ban of its reporters "bad for fans and bad for football" and moved to reassure readers that it "won't affect our full football coverage".

News broke on Friday afternoon that the football club had withdrawn accreditation for the newspaper's journalists meaning they cannot attend matches at Anfield, visit the club's training facility at Melwood or interview players and coaching staff.

The Independent understands the ban is in relation to the paper's coverage of the Hillsborough disaster and was made by the club's hierarchy after discussions with families of the victims.

In response, the paper reiterated its regret over the reporting of the 1989 tragedy, in which 96 fans died, but added that it would like to "further a dialogue" with the people of the city to make amends.

Here is The Sun's response in full:

"The Sun and Liverpool FC have had a solid working relationship for the 28 years since the Hillsborough tragedy. Banning journalists from a club is bad for fans and bad for football. The Sun can reassure readers this won’t affect our full football coverage.

"The Sun deeply regrets its reporting of the tragic events at Hillsborough and understands the damage caused by those reports is still felt by many in the city. A new generation of journalists on the paper congratulate the families on the hard fought victory they have achieved through the inquest. It is to their credit that the truth has emerged and, whilst we can't undo the damage done, we would like to further a dialogue with the city and to show that the paper has respect for the people of Liverpool."

The newspaper, then edited by Kelvin McKenzie, ran a story four days after the disaster using accusations from an anonymous South Yorkshire police officer which alleged Liverpool supporters had "picked pockets of victims", "urinated on cops" and beat up a policeman giving the "kiss of life".

It ran the story under the now infamous headline "The Truth".

1/10 Relatives react after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster, in Warrington Reuters

2/10 Relatives of those who died in the Hillsborough disaster celebrate outside the Hillsborough Inquest in Warrington PA

3/10 Margaret Aspinall holds a banner after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster Reuters

4/10 Relatives of the Hillsborough sing 'You'll never walk alone' as they depart Birchwood Park after hearing the conclusions of the Hillsborough inquest Getty Images

5/10 Relatives of Hillsborough victims show their emotions as they depart Birchwood Park after hearing the conclusions of the Hillsborough inquest Getty Images

6/10 Relatives of Hillsborough victims hug as they depart Birchwood Park after hearing the conclusions of the Hillsborough inquest in Warrington Getty Images

7/10 Margaret Aspinall (C), whose son James died in the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, makes a statement following the conclusion of the inquest into the 1989 Hillsborough disaster Getty Images

8/10 Relatives sing "You'll never walk alone" after the jury delivered its verdict at the new inquests into the Hillsborough disaster Reuters

9/10 Relatives of Hillsborough victims hold up banners as they depart Birchwood Park after hearing the conclusions of the Hillsborough inquest Getty Images

10/10 Donna Miller (R), sister of Hillsborough victim Paul Carlile holds up a banner as relatives depart Birchwood Park after hearing the conclusions of the Hillsborough inquest in Warrington Getty Images

The allegations in the article have since been proven false but were felt by some to have delayed the families' battle for justice.

After a 27-year legal battle, a jury found last year that the 96 victims of the tragedy were unlawfully killed.