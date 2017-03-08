Theo Walcott has issued a rallying cry to his Arsenal teammates pleading with them to ‘stop fighting each other’.

Star striker Alexis Sanchez stormed out of training last week after getting into a heated exchange with a teammate before continuing the confrontation back in the dressing room.

Sanchez was subsequently dropped by boss Arsene Wenger for the match with Liverpool before the Gunners went on to lose 3-1 at Anfield.

A 10-2 aggregate humiliation at the hands of Bayern Munich followed and Walcott, Arsenal’s solitary scorer on the night at the Emirates, has called on his teammates to come together to arrest the club’s alarming slide.

“You don’t see it often at Arsenal. Things have happened,” he told the Evening Standard. “They need to stay in the dressing room and the players and staff need to sort it out. We are in it together here. We can’t be fighting each other.

“I don’t really want to go into it but the stuff that has gone on did not affect our first half here. At certain times when things don’t go well, you don’t want to have anything in your head that you are giving up.

“The 5-1 scoreline looks like we have given up but we haven’t. It just looks like that. That’s the disappointing thing because we know as players we don’t give up.”