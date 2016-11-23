Toby Alderweireld has been ruled out of Tottenham’s London derby against Chelsea on Saturday as he continues to recover from a knee injury.

The Belgian has been sidelined since his side’s 1-1 draw against West Brom last month after an innocuous collision with team-mate Jan Vertonghen. The defender was carried off on a stretcher and has not featured for Spurs since.

Tottenham had hoped Alderweireld would be fit to return for the side’s 3-2 victory over West Ham but the defender missed the Premier League clash, alongside their Champions League fixture against Monaco on Tuesday night.

Speaking after his team's 2-1 defeat in France, Mauricio Pochettino has now confirmed that the 27-year-old will also miss Saturday’s London derby.

The Belgian defender's absence against the league leaders will be a big blow to Spurs, who are looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Spurs will now be without two of their first team defenders for the visit to Stamford Bridge with Danny Rose currently serving a one-match ban

The England international picked up his fifth yellow card of the campaign against West Ham United last Saturday.

"I'm kicking myself because it was so unnecessary and yeah that (the Chelsea game) was the first fixture I looked out for in the summer and I am gutted that I am going to miss it," Rose said after the game.

"I was aware that I was on four bookings - It was just a stupid foul. I'll be there, either travelling with the team or in with the fans. I'll make sure I am there to support the guys.”

Ben Davies is also another doubt for this Saturday’s game and will likely force Pochettino to rethink his formation for the game against Antonio Conte's team.

