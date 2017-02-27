Harry Kane is targeting his second consecutive Golden Boot after drawing level with Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku on Sunday.

Those three players are tied on 17 Premier League goals for the season with just 12 games left this season for Tottenham and Everton, 13 for Arsenal. Kane scored his second hat-trick in a week on Sunday and said afterwards that he feels in the form of his life. He has last seasons’ golden boot trophy on display at home and wants another to go with it.

“Of course as a striker you always want to win that,” Kane said. “There’s a lot of top strikers up there at the minute, I’m joint top now. Of course it would be brilliant to retain that golden boot, it’s up there in my house, and I would like another one. I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing, the team has to keep doing what we’re doing, which is the most important thing.”

Kane is currently in the form of his life ( Getty )

Kane won the trophy for 2015-16, finishing the season with 25 goals, making him the first English winner since Kevin Phillips in 1999-2000. The previous season, Kane’s first as a Premier League regular, he finished second behind Sergio Aguero with 21 goals.

It seems a long time ago since it was suggested that Kane was a one-season wonder, a claim he has destroyed with his consistent goalscoring, now into its third season. Kane now has 22 in all competitions and is targeting another 30-goal season, in part to prove his doubters wrong.

Tottenham Hotspur New Stadium Video

“That motivates me when people say that,” he said of the ‘one-season wonder’ tag. “Of course I want to prove them wrong. I know myself I will score goals. It’s nice to break that 20-goal mark again and hopefully I can continue to 25, 30. That’s always the aim, to get that.”

To that end, Kane now feels he is playing the best football of his career. His hat-trick against Stoke City was his third in the last six weeks. He has done remarkably will given he missed seven weeks of the season in the autumn with an ankle ligament injury. Kane said that injury, while unfortunate, did allow him to return at his best after a slow start.

That is why Kane agreed when asked whether he was currently playing his best football. “I feel fresh, I feel sharp, I feel in good shape,” he said. “Of course that injury I had earlier in the season might have done me a bit of good, getting a bit more rest. I’ve had a good couple of months so it’s important I continue that until the end of the season.”

Mauricio Pochettino said on Sunday that Kane was one of the best strikers in the world, a claim that Kane did not mind hearing. “I feel that if you look at my stats, my goals, then I’m up there,” Kane said. “If you guys [the press] want to print that, I’m more than happy to have that. I just try to do my best.”