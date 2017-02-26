Mauricio Pochettino said that Harry Kane is one of the best strikers in the world and is on his way to becoming a Tottenham Hotspur legend after another hat-trick against Stoke City this afternoon.

Kane now has 17 Premier League goals for the season, 22 in all competitions, after scoring his second hat-trick in one brilliant week. He is now joint-top scorer in this season’s Premier League, fighting for his second Golden Boot trophy in a row.

Pochettino was thrilled with Kane, saying that there are few better number nines than him in world football, a point he has made in the past. Pochettino has always believed in Kane and so the striker’s success is, in part, a vindication for his manager.

“He is one of the best,” Pochettino said. “I am pleased for him. He deserves [his success], he is very professional, a top man and I’m happy. It is not new for me, I have said many times that for me he is one of the best strikers in the world.”

Kane celebrates his first goal for Spurs ( Getty )

Kane is wildly popular with the Tottenham fans, having emerged from the club’s youth academy, and Pochettino said that he could be a legend at the club for whom he has already scored 84 senior goals. “Harry has the profile to be a legend,” Pochettino said. “Maybe he is starting to be a legend with the goals he is scoring and the way that he behaves.”

Pochettino revealed that Kane even disagrees with him despite the very good relationship that the pair obviously have. “He is so professional,” Pochettino said. “He has the perfect profile to be a legend here. He has his character. Sometimes he argues with me, sometimes he’s upset with me, sometimes he’s happy. He has a strong character. He showed his personality today.”

Pochettino also said that he still “loves” Dele Alli even after the young midfielder was sent off last Thursday, contributing to Spurs’ European exit at the hands of KAA Gent. “I gave him more love than usual”, Pochettino said of a difficult last few days.

“He’s very mature and he showed that today. I am happy for him because he was sad and disappointed. He is only 20 years old. I will always protect and support him. For me, one of the best young players in the world. His character and the way he behaves sometimes can make a mistake but I want him on the pitch and I want him next to me.”