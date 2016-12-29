Something has changed at Tottenham in December. One month ago they were taken to pieces in Monaco and dumped out of the Champions League. Now they are closing in on fourth, with three wins in a row, the third of which at Southampton on Wednesday night was arguably their best display of the season.

It is a remarkable turnaround, and it started on 26 November when they outplayed Chelsea for the first half at Stamford Bridge, taking the lead before going on to lose 2-1. Chelsea come to White Hart Lane next Wednesday and, providing they win at Watford on Sunday, Spurs will go into that game with more confidence and belief than they have had all season.

Tottenham are in the best from they have found since their title challenge collapsed last April, and on Wednesday night at St Mary’s they rediscovered their famous old physical intensity. Harry Kane scored, his first in the league since 3 December, and missed a penalty soon after. But he spoke with real confidence about the forthcoming Chelsea game, and how Spurs’ spirited performance at the Bridge proves that they can compete.

“That [first half] shows that we are definitely capable of beating Chelsea,” Kane said on Wednesday. “They had what it takes to beat us on the day. We need to try to change that at home and use our atmosphere at home. We have been very good at home this season, and we have to try to take that confidence into the game.”

Chelsea are a juggernaut right now, but Spurs were one last season, and they are starting to show signs of being back up on that same level. They have won their last three straight in the league, against Hull City, Burnley and Southampton. At the start of this season, they were too dependent on Kane’s goals, which meant that the team struggled when he missed seven weeks with an ankle injury.

Kane returned in early November. That month Spurs played five games, scored six goals, four of which came from Kane. It was not a healthy balance.

But Spurs have scored nine goals in their last three wins and Kane only has one. The whole team is playing well and is not just relying on the threat of one man. Danny Rose and Kyle Walker are in the form of their lives, while Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, three goals in two games, and Christian Eriksen are all hitting their top levels from last season. Heung-Min Son came off the bench on Wednesday to score the crucial third just when it looked as if Southampton could still salvage a hard-fought 2-2 draw.

“It is definitely good that everyone is scoring,” said a relieved Kane, who no longer has to score all the goals by himself. “It is a great boost and confidence in a squad when there is not just one or two players scoring goals but the whole team is contributing. That is what we have at the moment. We have been scoring a lot of goals recently, we feel confident, and to score four here is a good achievement.”

What especially helped Spurs on Wednesday, and what will stand them in good stead next week, is that they are sharp and refreshed. This team sometimes looks overburdened by their workload, but this year the fixtures have been kind to them. After they beat Burnley on 18 December, Mauricio Pochettino gave the players two days off, as well as Christmas Day. It showed as they flattened Saints with their physical power.

“That break was a good thing,” Kane said afterwards. “We obviously don’t normally get that break over Christmas. We used it to our advantage and now we have had ten days off, and now we have a few games in quick succession. We have had a few more days rest and that helps us. We feel fresh and we have a fit squad anyway.”

Kane puts Spurs ahead at St Mary's with his headed effort ( Getty )

This was the time last year that Spurs stormed forward into a position from which they should have won the Premier League. That will be harder this year, because of Chelsea, but Kane wants to keep the pressure on.

“We can’t have too many off days,” he said. “We have put together a good run now. We have won a few in a row and we need to keep winning. Chelsea have won 12 in a row. Hopefully we can put that run to a stop.”