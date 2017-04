Tottenham Hotspur finally confirmed on Friday afternoon that they will, in fact, be playing all of their home games at Wembley Stadium next season while White Hart Lane is demolished and a new stadium built in its place.

That has long been the plan at Spurs but only after a board meeting today could chairman Daniel Levy give his approval that the building of the new 61,000 capacity stadium is on track to open in August 2018. “The Lane means a huge amount to each and every one of us,” Levy said, “and we needed to gain greater certainty on the delivery of the new stadium before we made the final decision.”

This means that Spurs will only have two more games at White Hart Lane in this form: against Arsenal on Sunday and against Manchester United on Sunday 14 May. While plans for an emotional farewell had been put on ice until today’s announcement, the club today confirmed a raft of measures to mark their departure from their traditional home. There will be a ‘Farewell Ceremony’ for the Manchester United game on 14 May, while White Hart Lane season ticket-holders will be given the chance to purchase their plastic seat.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings







22 show all Crystal Palace vs Tottenham player ratings









































1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

Today’s announcement is the culmination of years of planning, both on the construction of the new stadium next to the current White Hart Lane site, but also on the temporary move to Wembley. Spurs have been lobbying Brent Council this season to ensure that they can play all of their home games in front of Wembley’s maximum capacity of 90,000 people, rather than 55,000.

Spurs even played their European home games this season at Wembley to prepare the players for the move to Wembley. But they lost to Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, beat CSKA Moscow and then were eliminated from the Europa League by KAA Gent at the stadium. Last Saturday at Wembley Spurs lost the FA Cup semi-final to Chelsea 4-2.

This season Spurs have been in brilliant form at White Hart Lane, a run Mauricio Pochettino believes is inspired by the fact this is their last season in the ground. Spurs have won their last 15 straight games there in all competitions, a remarkable record, scoring 49 goals and conceding just nine.

Their new stadium will be adjacent to the current ground but will hold far more people and promises modern features including a one-tier ‘kop’ type stand behind one goal. “We shall return to what will be one of the best stadiums of its kind and the most unique in the world,” Levy said, “playing host to NFL games too, a stadium that will be key to our future growth and success.”