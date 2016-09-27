Tottenham fans have dedicated a new chant to Victor Wanyama who signed from Southampton on a five-year contract last June.

The Kenyan midfielder, immortalised by his famous “I had spaghetti and it was very nice” tweet, has quickly established himself as a firm fan favourite at White Hart Lane.

Spurs have started the new season in fine form, currently sitting second in the table with 14 points, while Wanyama has proved vital in marshalling the side’s midfield unit.

I had spaghetti and it was very nice i enjoyed it — Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) 7 May 2012

Former player Graham Roberts has said that the Kenyan has quickly adapted to life at the club – so much so that it already looks like he’s been there for years.

Naturally, fans have been quick to reward the player’s efforts so far with a new chant, taking inspiration from his famous “spaghetti” tweet of 2012.

In the song, the jovial Spurs fans praise Wanyama’s attitude to the club and his strength on the pitch.

The new @VictorWanyama song on the way back from Middlesborough yesterday #COYS pic.twitter.com/MXKq9zz4Jg — TottenhamAMF (@TottenhamAMF) September 25, 2016

And despite his position as a defensive midfielder, it also makes mention of his goal scoring instincts.

Styled to Ritchie Valens' 1958 rendition of 'La Bamba', the chant is sure to be a club classic and footage of the fans reciting it on a train back from Saturday's Premier League fixture at Middlesbrough has already gone viral.