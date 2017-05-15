Harry Kane believes Tottenham 'family' will stay together as he urges side to 'go one better' next season

Having already created so many memories for his club there, Harry Kane couldn’t come away from the old White Hart Lane without his own memento. He managed to grab a dressing-room photo of himself and Hugo Lloris, and it was one of many images that showed the unity of Tottenham Hotspur right now.

It was also something that repeatedly and rather deeply came across on the last day at the stadium. Modern football may often seem so soullessly cash-driven, and Spurs have been victims of that an awful lot with how so many stars have left them, but what stood out on Sunday was how so many of those same former stars really felt the occasion; how there was such a bond. It was “special”, as Kane himself put it, and the current squad seem to specifically reflect it more than most of their predecessors.

The striker now feels it is that “family” atmosphere - and days like Sunday - that will keep this Spurs group together to ensure they avoid the fate of previous sides, and he said he would be “surprised” if the majority of the team aren’t still there next season. He also feels they will come back as an evolved group, who now know what it takes to win trophies, and does not think they will suffer the problems at Wembley that West Ham United have at the London Stadium.

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







21 show all Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







































1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium. AFP/Getty

2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground is significantly larger than the old one. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium. @SpursOfficial

10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe. @SpursOfficial

11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more. @SpursOfficial

12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season. @SpursOfficial

13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move. @SpursOfficial

14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium. @SpursOfficial

15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens. @SpursOfficial

16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites. @SpursOfficial

17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts. @SpursOfficial

18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. @SpursOfficial

19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced. @SpursOfficial

21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining. @SpursOfficial

“One-hundred per cent, [Sunday] shows what kind of group we are,” Kane said. “We’re a family on and off the pitch. We work so hard as a group and the staff, the manager… look, there’s not many better teams to be at around the world at the moment. We’ve got a very bright future, a great squad, a team that’s hungry to win and to learn and to get better. Of course, there are going to be rumours over the summer, but I think I’d be very surprised if most of us ain’t still here next season.”

Kane himself is, of course, one of the Spurs players most coveted by wealthier clubs and, despite signing a new contract in December, hasn’t really seen that speculation about his own future go away. That kind of speculation is only increasing for the team, for everyone from Dele Alli to Toby Alderweireld.

“There's a bit of banter now and then, but no-one really talks about it too much,” Kane said. “The manager is very good at just keeping us focused on training and matches. Of course papers and people are going to talk on social media and everything, but at the end of the day the most important thing is us on the pitch doing our job. To finish the way we did today will put us in good stead for the rest of the season, hopefully, and then next season as well.

“It is sad to see White Hart Lane go, it has been an amazing stadium for us - especially this season, being unbeaten.

“But we're going into bigger and better things, and the new stadium is going to be unbelievable. It just shows the progression the club is making. It's the next step for us. We've just got to next season go out and try and win some trophies, and go into the new season as proper title contenders and players who can win trophies.

“I keep going back to the family. Everyone just has a special connection here - the club legends that have gone past and walked out today, and the team we have got now and the staff and the manager.

"It's a special bond and I don't think you always get that at clubs, that's why we've got to hold onto that, make that motivate us to hopefully be out there next year at Wembley lifting a Premier League together. That's got to be the next step, lifting the trophy and having celebrations like that but with a title or a cup. That's got to be our aim and we've got to use this as motivation to get there."

Kane also feels the day went perfectly, right down to the fact he was the last Spurs player to score there, securing a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

“It was unbelievable,” Kane said. “It was the perfect send-off. I'd been thinking all week about how it's going to go, I just wanted to make sure we win so bad. Of course I wanted to try and get that winner as well, and for it to happen how it did is just a dream come true. It was a perfect way walking around at the end with the families and everything - it just shows what this club's like. It is quite emotional but all for positive reasons.”

Kane did dismiss concerns Spurs could suffer the issues in a different ‘home’ stadium as West Ham United have, saying the players have barely thought about, and insisting they can win the league even without the advantage of White Hart Lane.

“I think the way we play a different style to West Ham. When we're out there, we're going to try and play exciting football, press high like we do here and that should get the crowd on their feet. The crowd have always been good, even in the Champions League when we played at Wembley the crowd were fantastic.

“It was just our performances on them days weren't great. I am not too worried, I don't think the players are too worried. We're just excited to take the next step, take the next challenge and that is going to be even more difficult next year. Obviously a lot of top teams, the top six as we look at now, are all going to be fighting for that title again and it's been quite an achievement this year to finish second, but we've got to go one better next year.

"We finished obviously third last season, second this year - we've got to try and take that next step and try and finish first.

"Everything is heading in the right direction, but we've got to go out there and do it.