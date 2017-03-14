Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that Harry Kane sustained ligament damage to his right ankle during the club’s 6-0 win against Millwall in the FA Cup.

However, the injury does not appear to be as severe as initially feared and the player is likely to return for the club before the end of the season.

The injury is similar to the injury he sustained in September in Tottenham’s match against Sunderland. Attempting to tackle Papy Djilobodji, Kane rolled his left ankle which saw him ruled out for seven weeks.

“The injury is similar to the one suffered by the forward against Sunderland, however it is not considered to be as severe,” the club said in a message posted to their official Twitter page.

“Harry will continue to be assessed by our medical staff while he undergoes his rehabilitation at our Training Centre,” the club added.

Kane is facing another spell on the sidelines



Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino will no doubt be pleased with the prognosis. During his post-match press conference after the Millwall win, he had expressed his fear that the forward could be out for the rest of the majority of the season.

“Kane twisted his ankle, the same ankle that was [injured] before in the game against Sunderland,” Pochettino said. “It's difficult. It looks a similar situation to [the injury sustained against] Sunderland, but we'll see. We need to wait and be positive.

1/22 Michel Vorm – 5 out of 10 It was a quiet day at the office for the keeper due to very few attempts from the Millwall forwards. Getty Images

2/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Had a relatively straight forward day at the back, with few very Millwall moves causing him an issue. Getty Images

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display from the central defender. Did his job and held his shape at the back. Getty Images

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 Defended bravely and began moves from the back. Read the game well. Getty Images

5/22 Kieran Trippier – 7 out of 10 His assist for Son’s goal was sublime, as were the rest of his deliveries into the danger zones throughout. Getty Images

6/22 Victor Wanyama – 6 out of 10 Battled throughout and was a key element to Tottenham’s moves going forward. Getty Images

7/22 Harry Winks – 7 out of 10 Oozes confidence for a young lad and it was good to see taking shots on goal. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

8/22 Ben Davies – 7 out of 10 Was charging up and down the wings, which provided Spurs with the width that they required. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

9/22 Son Heung-min – 9 out of 10 The hat-trick hero was on fire today. His movement, work rate and finishing were all spot on. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

10/22 Dele Alli – 7 out of 10 His goal marked his 16th of the season. His positioning was spot on today and he was always making space going forward. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

11/22 Harry Kane – N/A Went off in the early stages of the game after losing his balance and appearing to injure his ankle. AFP/Getty

12/22 Tom King – 3 out of 10 Made a handful of important saves, but it’s never a good day when you concede six. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

13/22 Shaun Cummings – 4 out of 10 Defended very narrowly, which allowed Spurs to cause damage in the wide areas. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Byron Webster – 5 out of 10 Struggled to cope with Tottenham's pace going forward. CameraSport via Getty Images

15/22 Jake Cooper – 5 out of 10 Heung min-son made his life very difficult. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Tony Craig – 5 out of 10 Defended bravely, but simply failed to contain the Spurs strikers. Getty Images

17/22 Jed Wallace – 6 out of 10 He tracked back and worked hard defensively, but failed to show any ability going forward. Getty Images

18/22 Ben Thompson – 5 out of 10 Lost the battle in the midfield and this allowed the opponents to dominate the play. Getty Images

19/22 Shaun Williams – 6 out of 10 His deliveries up the field were impressive, but they lacked the final product. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty I

20/22 Aiden O’Brien – 5 out of 10 Was forced to drop deep due to the quality of the Spurs defence. He was marked out of the game. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Lee Gregory – 6 out of 10 His work rate was faultless, but he did not have enough time on the ball to actually make an impact. Getty Images

22/22 Steve Morison – 6 out of 10 Looked the most dangerous prospect for Millwall going forward. Getty Images

We need to assess him as it is too difficult, today, to give you a real level of how his ankle is. We hope it's not a big issue, but it looks similar. If you watch it on television, it was a similar action.”

Kane has been in irresistible form ever since returning from the ankle injury he suffered against Sunderland and has scored 19 goals in 22 Premier League games this season.

He is currently the joint-top scorer in this Premier League season and is aiming for his second straight golden boot trophy.