Harry Winks requires further scans on the ankle injury he suffered in Tottenham’s 2-0 win against Burnley, after the first proved inconclusive.

The 21-year-old midfielder had to be given oxygen prior to being taken to hospital after colliding with Stephen Ward and falling awkwardly, in the first-half of the match at Turf Moor.

And manager Mauricio Pochettino revealed that the young player will almost certainly miss the rest of the current campaign.

The 21-year-old has been in fine form for Tottenham ( Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty )

“We hope it's not a big issue but it will be difficult to play again this season. He twisted his ankle but we need to see the scan and then start his recovery,” said Pochettino.

“He is doing another scan (today). In that moment we will see his real problem.”

.@ErikLamela @HKane TEAM NEWS: @HarryWinks (ankle) will miss the trip to Swansea, with further tests taking place to determine the full extent of the injury. pic.twitter.com/2f7N3nEUPs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 3, 2017

The news will come as a desperate blow to Winks, who has impressed for Tottenham since breaking into their first-team at the start of the season.

He was making his third league start of the current campaign against Burnley, having recently been handed his first England U21 cap by Aidy Boothroyd.

Winks made his England U21 debut last month ( Bongarts / Getty )

Spurs however hope to welcome back Victor Wanyama – who was also forced off through injury against Burnley – for their midweek match against Swansea.

Winks joins Tottenham’s growing injury list, with Harry Kane, Danny Rose and Erik Lamela all sidelined.