Danny Rose has finally had knee surgery after failing to fully recover from a knee injury sustained in January, and is likely to miss the start of next season.

The Tottenham and England left-back has not played since he limped out of Spurs’ 0-0 draw at Sunderland on 31 January, with an injury to the medial ligament in his left knee.

Initial scans were optimistic and Rose was pencilled in to return to training in late February and to first-team action in March.

But Rose’s rehabilitation took longer than expected and even when he eventually returned to training in April he did not feel as if he could perform at 100 per cent.

Rose returned to training but will now undergo surgery ( Getty )

Surgery had always been seen as a last resort for Rose but in the last few weeks he has not felt ready to perform with his normal speed and power, leaving surgery as the only answer.

So, this morning Rose finally went in for a cleaning up operation on his medial ligament, to fully solve the problem.

Rose will resume rehabilitation but he is not expected to be ready to play again for at least another three months.

He is unlikely to be ready for the next Premier League season, which starts on the weekend of the 12 August. Spurs will begin pre-season in early July before their tour to the United States later that month.