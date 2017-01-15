Mauricio Pochettino relieved vultures of Chinese Super League not picking at his Tottenham squad

Mauricio Pochettino is relieved that his Tottenham Hotspur team is not yet being picked apart by the big-money Chinese vultures hovering over Chelsea.

Chelsea‘s season has been disrupted by a £30million salary offer for star striker Diego Costa that has turned his head and led to his missing Saturday’s 3-0 win at Leicester City. They have already sold Brazilian stars Ramires and Oscar to China in the last year.

Tottenham, though, have had no serious offers from China for their players. Most of their first team have been tied to new long-term deals in the last few months. Those players are keen to stay and build something at White Hart Lane.

Whether Spurs chase down Chelsea or not, their title challenge is unlikely to be disrupted in the same way by big foreign money. For Pochettino it is a relief. “My reaction was indifference,” he said when asked about Costa’s dispute with Chelsea. “Because, you know, lucky it’s not my problem, not my business. What can you do when an offer like this arrives, from that country?”

Chinese money represents the biggest threat yet to the financial hegemony of the Premier League, and Pochettino said that the big-spending sides had “broken the market” by routinely offering salaries in excess of £500,000 per week. Costa would be the second-best paid player in the world in China, just behind Carlos Tevez.

“It’s crazy money,” Pochettino said. “It looks like they broke the market, if it’s true what we read in the media. If it’s true, it’s unbelievable, unbelievable. But we will see what happens, and [there is] nothing [for us] to do.”

The Chinese Super League’s recruitment may slow down, though, with the news that they are tightening the rules on non-Chinese Asian players. In the past non-Chinese Asian players have themselves received excessive salary offers to play in the CSL.

Whatever happens from here, Pochettino trusts in the unity of his Spurs team. They hammered West Bromwich Albion 4-0 on Saturday, their most complete performance of the season and a ludicrously one-sided game. The only downside was losing Jan Vertonghen with an ankle ligament injury. But Ben Davies will come in, in the position he plays for Wales, and Pochettino trusts that the spirit in the squad will ease the transition.

Tottenham vs West Brom player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs West Brom player ratings









































1/22 Tottenham: Hugo Lloris - 6 out of 10 The French stopper was untroubled throughout, not having a single attempt on target to save. Getty

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 out of 10 Still part of a back three, the England man enjoyed a comfortable afternoon. Getty

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 7 out of 10 Kept Rondon under wraps on the rare occasions that Albion got the ball forward. Getty

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 out of 10 Suffered another ankle injury after an impressive hour that forced the distraught defender off. Getty

5/22 Kyle Walker - 8 out of 10 Another energetic performance down the right that was only marred by an indisciplined kick at McAuley. Getty

6/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 out of 10 With little defensive work to do, the midfielder demonstrated his ability to burst forward at pace. Getty

7/22 Moussa Dembele - 8 out of 10 Unflappable in possession, he showed more desire and energy that his midfield counterparts. Getty

8/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 out of 10 The creative force in this Tottenham side, he revelled in the space between West Brom's defence and midfield. Getty

9/22 Danny Rose - 8 out of 10 Dominant down the left and ferocious with his tackling, his running pinned back Albion's attacking options. Getty

10/22 Dele Alli - 8 out of 10 No goals for the youngster, but he played his part in an excellent attacking performance. His assist for Kane's third was sublime. Getty

11/22 Harry Kane - 9 out of 10 Scored three and could have had twice as many had it not been for Foster's heroics. Looked sharp from the first minute. Getty

12/22 West Brom: Ben Foster - 8 out of 10 The only Albion player to come out of the game with any credit. Beaten four times but still excellent. Getty

13/22 Craig Dawson - 5 out of 10 A goalscorer at both ends on his previous visit to White Hart Lane, the defender failed to dominate in the air as normal on this occasion. Getty

14/22 Gareth McAuley - 4 out of 10 An unfortunate own-goal, his part in Spurs' third was less forgiving. Booked for dissent. Getty

15/22 Jonas Olsson - 5 out of 10 The defender often lacked awareness as Tottenham flooded forward. Getty

16/22 Chris Brunt - 5 out of 10 Often panicked in defence at the home side pressurised, he was subbed early in the second half. Getty

17/22 Nacer Chadli - 5 out of 10 A disappointing return to White Hart Lane for the former Tottenham man, he showed little attacking intent and was eventually subbed. Getty

18/22 Darren Fletcher - 5 out of 10 The captain gave his all but failed to keep pace with Dembele and Wanyama. Getty

19/22 James Morrison - 5 out of 10 Never stopped running, but his control often let him down in possession. Getty

20/22 Claudio Yacob - 4 out of 10 Allowed Tottenham to much space to play as he chased the shadows of Eriksen, Alli and Dembele. Getty

21/22 Matt Phillips - 5 out of 10 Albion's recent bright spark only saw one glimpse of goal, but nearly brought his side back into the contest. Getty

22/22 Salomon Rondon - 5 out of 10 Little service for the front man who was dominated by Tottenham's back three. Getty

““For us to be altogether, and every player happy, to be part of our Tottenham family, we have a very good atmosphere at the club. Our supporters are amazing. It’s a very good mix in between the club, the supporters, the players, the staff. I think it’s amazing. I think it’s amazing, day by day, how we live at the training ground. That’s the important thing, at the end, to try to win big things, fight, I think it’s an advantage for us.”

“We are very disappointed, feel very bad about Jan’s injury, but it’s true, that we will help Jan,” he said. “Everyone at Tottenham is now looking to try to help and look after him. It’s sure that we push him to try to recover as soon as possible and be available again.”

