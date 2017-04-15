Heung Min Son matched a 31-year South Korean scoring record as Tottenham beat Bournemouth 4-0 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Son netted Tottenham's second goal at White Hart Lane to take his season tally to 19. That leveled the record total for a South Korean player in a single European season, achieved by Cha Bum-kun at German club Bayer Leverkusen in the 1985-86 season.

A rampant Tottenham ripped Bournemouth apart with ease to record a club-record 12th straight home win and trim Chelsea's lead at the Premier League summit to four points. Chelsea is at Manchester United on Sunday.

Mousa Dembele scored his first goal of the season, Harry Kane reached 20 goals for a third successive season and striker Vincent Janssen netted his first from open play in the league since joining Tottenham last year.

(Additional reporting by Associated Press)