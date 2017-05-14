Tottenham bid farewell to White Hart Lane with a dominant performance against Manchester United as they secured a 2-1 victory against Jose Mourinho's men.

Goals from Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane secured victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side who looked head-and-shoulders above their opponents.

Wayne Rooney pulled one back for the visitors but it wasn't enough to spark a comeback. The result means that Mourinho's side are now mathematically unable to finish in the top four.

1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of crucial saves today to keep his side in the lead. He commanded his box well and was quick off the line.

2/22 Kieran Trippier – 4 out of 10 The defender struggled to keep up with the pace and ability of Martial. Was on the backfoot for much of the game.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 He held the line well at the back and made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display at the back, but at times he was dragged out of position in the hunt for possession.

5/22 Ben Davies – 7 out of 10 Davies assisted Wanyama’s goal in sublime style and his deliveries into the area throughout were problematic for United.

6/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier used possession well and continued to provide service for the forwards throughout.

7/22 Victor Wanyama – 7 out of 10 He scored the opener, worked relentlessly and his passing was faultless.

8/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 As always with Eriksen, his deliveries were remarkable. His ability to pick a player out within a group is simply sublime.

9/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His movement off the ball upset United and caused chaos within their defence. He tested De Gea on several occasions – top display.

10/22 Son Heung-min – 6 out of 10 An energetic display, but it would have been encouraging to see him shoot more.

11/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 He scored Tottenham’s second which capped off a terrific display from Spurs’ main man.

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 De Gea made several saves to prevent Tottenham extending their lead. Very dominant goalkeeping from the 26-year-old.

13/22 Eric Bailly – 7 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was excellent in the air. A disciplined display from the 23-year-old.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 He struggled to keep up with the movement of the Spurs forwards and, as a result, he was repeatedly dragged out of position.

15/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Jones held the line at the back reasonably well and controlled the United defence. A textbook display.

16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Blind lunged into challenges, which left the United defence vulnerable at times.

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 As always, his vision when in possession was impressive. He was pumping balls up to the forwards relentlessly.

18/22 Axel Tuanzebe – 7 out of 10 The youngster held his own out there against a quality strike force. Made a number of vital tackles and interceptions.

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 Lingard looked lost at times and was drifting into the background of the game. Needs to do more when he is in possession.

20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 He was impressive in possession, but it would have been encouraging to see him with more of the ball.

21/22 Wayne Rooney – 5 out of 10 He scored United’s only goal, which went some way to redeeming his poor defensive play.

22/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 His energy and pace provided a positive prospect for United. He troubled the Spurs defence with his trickery and footwork.

Here's five things we learned:

“Lads, it’s United!”

Roy Keane tells a famous story in one of his books regarding Sir Alex Ferguson. Manchester United were on a poor run of form, Spurs were heading to Old Trafford, and Keane feared a long team talk from Sir Alex. The Scot walked in, simply said: “Lads, it’s Tottenham” and walked out. United went on to win 4-0 and that was that.

Victor Wanyama celebrates his goal ( Getty )

How times have since changed. In light of the visitors’ form this season, and the result here at White Hart Lane, it’s not hard to imagine Mauricio Pochettino delivering his own version of the famous Ferguson team-talk before today’s match. As was the case with United at home during their days under the Scot, Tottenham have been formidable at White Hart Lane this season. From the off they played with a swagger and confidence that suggested they knew they were going to win. After today’s win there’s no doubting that these two sides have swapped roles – for now, at least.

Mourinho puts his faith in Tuanzebe – again

Axel Tuanzebe was thrown into the deep end in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Arsenal, having been tasked with the challenge of keeping Alexis Sanchez under wraps. It was a composed and confident performance from the 19-year-old who largely succeeded in neutralising the Chilean’s threat down the flank.

Axel Tuanzebe in action for United ( Getty )

As a result, Mourinho once again put his faith in the youngster who retained his spot in the Portuguese’s starting XI. This time round, though, Tuanzebe was played out of position as he lined up alongside veteran Michael Carrick in the centre of the park. The youngster impressed nonetheless and played with the same calm approach that marked his defensive display last week. Although Mourinho’s decision to field a weakened team has played against United in their last two games, it certainly hasn’t harmed Tuanzebe’s education as a player.

Rooney goal papers over the cracks

Against the power, precision and quality of the home side, Rooney was out of his depth here at White Hart Lane. He may have briefly flashed with the sharpness that marked his game as a youngster to pull one back for United, but, as a whole, the 31-year-old was found wanting.

Wayne Rooney is shown yellow ( Getty )

Indeed, it was his poor defending and lack of athleticism which handed Tottenham their opener as he attempted, and failed, to intercept Ben Davies’ assist with the weakest of jumps. He looked sluggish on the ball, too, and was repeatedly snuffed out by Tottenham’s quicker and stronger players when he got hold of possession in the home side’s final third. As a result, his yellow card in the first half came as no surprise as his frustration got the better of him. He took his goal well but it merely papered over the cracks.

Kane too much for United

Harry Kane was at his best this afternoon as he set about terrorising the United defence with his movement, bullish presence and exquisite goal-scoring abilities. Off the ball, the forward was tireless in his pressing game and provided his team-mates with a reliable target all game long. On it, he was sublime. His first touch was exceptional while his quick interchanges with those around him in United's final third brought a dangerous fizz to Tottenham's forward play. It was his goal, though, which summed up his game. Intelligent, shrewd and quite simply brilliant, Kane showcased his world-class credentials to meet Christian Eriksen's free-kick with the slightest of touches and hand Spurs what turned out to be the winner. A magical afternoon.

Harry Kane added Tottenham's second ( Getty )

Martial redeeming force for United

As was the case last week at the Emirates, Anthony Martial was one of the few players in red to genuinely threaten today. While his team-mates looked subdued and disinterested at times, the Frenchman brought an urgency to United that helped to keep the game alive. With his pace down the left flank he provided the visitors with a constant outlet and was equally reliable on the back foot, repeatedly tracking back to aid his side's defence. He succeeded on a number of occasions in getting behind his opposite man and it was his run and delivery which set Rooney up for United's goal. If it weren't for him, the visitors would have looked very flat indeed.