Mauricio Pochettino waved farewell to White Hart Lane and said that the move to the new 61,000-seater stadium was needed to take Tottenham to the “last level in Europe”.

Tottenham confirmed their second placed finish with their highest ever points total this afternoon by beating Manchester United in their last game at the Lane, which will be knocked down before they move to the new stadium for the 2018-19 season. After years of progress on and off the pitch, Pochettino now sees Spurs on the brink of joining the big boys when they move into their new ground.

“We were talking a lot and we believe that when the new stadium opens the doors, it will help the club to reach the last level,” Pochettino said in his post-match press conference. “That is our expectation, that is our idea. Because with the training ground, the new facilities and the new stadium will put the team and the club in the last level in Europe.”

Tottenham vs Manchester United player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 The keeper made a handful of crucial saves today to keep his side in the lead. He commanded his box well and was quick off the line.

2/22 Kieran Trippier – 4 out of 10 The defender struggled to keep up with the pace and ability of Martial. Was on the backfoot for much of the game.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld – 6 out of 10 He held the line well at the back and made a number of crucial interceptions and blocks.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen – 6 out of 10 It was a disciplined display at the back, but at times he was dragged out of position in the hunt for possession.

5/22 Ben Davies – 7 out of 10 Davies assisted Wanyama’s goal in sublime style and his deliveries into the area throughout were problematic for United.

6/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier used possession well and continued to provide service for the forwards throughout.

7/22 Victor Wanyama – 7 out of 10 He scored the opener, worked relentlessly and his passing was faultless.

8/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 As always with Eriksen, his deliveries were remarkable. His ability to pick a player out within a group is simply sublime.

9/22 Dele Alli – 8 out of 10 His movement off the ball upset United and caused chaos within their defence. He tested De Gea on several occasions – top display.

10/22 Son Heung-min – 6 out of 10 An energetic display, but it would have been encouraging to see him shoot more.

11/22 Harry Kane – 7 out of 10 He scored Tottenham’s second which capped off a terrific display from Spurs’ main man.

12/22 David De Gea – 7 out of 10 De Gea made several saves to prevent Tottenham extending their lead. Very dominant goalkeeping from the 26-year-old.

13/22 Eric Bailly – 7 out of 10 Held his position well at the back and was excellent in the air. A disciplined display from the 23-year-old.

14/22 Chris Smalling – 5 out of 10 He struggled to keep up with the movement of the Spurs forwards and, as a result, he was repeatedly dragged out of position.

15/22 Phil Jones – 6 out of 10 Jones held the line at the back reasonably well and controlled the United defence. A textbook display.

16/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Blind lunged into challenges, which left the United defence vulnerable at times.

17/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 As always, his vision when in possession was impressive. He was pumping balls up to the forwards relentlessly.

18/22 Axel Tuanzebe – 7 out of 10 The youngster held his own out there against a quality strike force. Made a number of vital tackles and interceptions.

19/22 Jesse Lingard – 5 out of 10 Lingard looked lost at times and was drifting into the background of the game. Needs to do more when he is in possession.

20/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 He was impressive in possession, but it would have been encouraging to see him with more of the ball.

21/22 Wayne Rooney – 5 out of 10 He scored United’s only goal, which went some way to redeeming his poor defensive play.

22/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 His energy and pace provided a positive prospect for United. He troubled the Spurs defence with his trickery and footwork.

The new stadium will not only bring in more match-day revenue for Spurs but could also make the club more attractive to investment, providing the conditions for Tottenham to get closer to the big-spenders in the Premier League and beyond. “The people know the club need this push,” Pochettino said. “I think we are on a great journey.”

Although Chelsea confirmed the Premier League title by winning at West Brom on Friday night, Pochettino was proud of Spurs’ performances this year and hoped they could go one better next season.

“We are really sad, disappointed because Chelsea, at the end, they won the Premier League,” Pochettino admitted. “But nothing to regret. Very, very, very happy with the performance of the players and everyone. And only for now, to say to our fans, to say to everyone that we will try next season to try to give our best, and try to fight again to try to win the league.”