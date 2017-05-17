Mauricio Pochettino reaffirms commitment to Tottenham as he rubbishes reports of summer move

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has reaffirmed his commitment to the club while denying reports of a buy-out clause in his contract.

The Argentine, who joined Spurs on a five-year deal in May 2014, has been linked with the likes of Inter Milan and Barcelona following three impressive seasons at the club.

This comes in spite of Pochettino's contract renewal in May of last year, with the 45-year-old set to stay in north London until 2021.

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







21 show all Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future







































1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium. AFP/Getty

2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new ground is significantly larger than the old one. Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium. @SpursOfficial

10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe. @SpursOfficial

11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more. @SpursOfficial

12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season. @SpursOfficial

13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move. @SpursOfficial

14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium. @SpursOfficial

15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens. @SpursOfficial

16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites. @SpursOfficial

17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts. @SpursOfficial

18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London. @SpursOfficial

19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane. @SpursOfficial

20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced. @SpursOfficial

21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining. @SpursOfficial

Speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Leicester on Thursday night, the coach insisted that he remains “committed” to Tottenham.

"There are many rumours, but I am committed with the club," he said.

"There is no reason to leave. I will be here for pre-season. There is no buy-out clause in my contract, I will stay here next season.

"On July 3, for pre-season, I will be here, don't worry."

Earlier in the season, speculation grew that Pochettino was being considered for the soon-to-be vacant manager's job at Barcelona after he met with the club's president.

However, Pochettino later said the position would be "impossible" for him to take as a former Espanyol coach.

"I'm an Espanyol supporter - I think then I don't need to speak too much," he said, highlighting the rivalry with city neighbours Barca.

Pochettino has seen his stock rise in recent years, having guided Tottenham to the Champions League for the first time in six years as well as second place in the Premier League this season - Spurs’ highest top-flight finish since 1963.