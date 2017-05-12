Mauricio Pochettino admits he may well shed a tear or two as Tottenham bid an emotional farewell to White Hart Lane on Sunday.

The visit of Manchester United marks the end of an 118-year stay at the north London club's traditional home, which will be replaced by a 61,559-seat stadium adjacent to the old one.

In the meantime Spurs will make Wembley their temporary residence in the hope that a change of venue will not unravel much of the progress already made under the Argentinian, who arrived from Southampton in May 2014 to succeed Tim Sherwood.

1/12 Part of the crowd at White Hart Lane, London, watching Tottenham Hotspur play the visiting team, Bristol Rovers, January 1921 Getty Images

2/12 Fans waiting at the gates outside Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, before Spurs' FA Cup replay against Cardiff City, 9 March 1922 Getty Images

3/12 This terrace of houses is being demolished in Paxton Road Tottenham to make way for a new stand at the football ground in White Hart Lane. A two tier terrace will be erected in its place that will provide accommodation for 5,000 seated fans with 14,000 below it. 2 May 1934 Getty Images

4/12 Girder men working on the roof of the new East Stand development at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, 17 July 1934 Getty Images

5/12 Tottenham Hotspur players training on the pitch at White Hart Lane in front of where the new East Stand is being built, 26 July 1934 Getty Images

6/12 An international football match between England and Germany at White Hart Lane, London, the ground of Tottenham Hotspur 4 December 1935 Getty Images

7/12 Crowds outside the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club at White Hart Lane, London, for the Spurs v Arsenal North London derby match, 3 May 1971 Getty Images

8/12 The old West Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground being demolished, London, December 1980 Getty Images

9/12 A vew of the refurbished East Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, during a division one match between Spurs and Aston Villa, 29 September 1990 Getty Images

10/12 An aerial view of White Hart Lane, home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club on 26 July 2011 Getty Images

11/12 Aerial Views of the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium development at White Hart Lane on 6 May 2016 Getty Images

12/12 Aerial Views of Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane redevelopment as work continues at White Hart Lane on 20 April 2017 Getty Images

That nagging fear will not be the over-riding emotion on Sunday however.

"Because I am very sensitive person and so emotional it will be difficult not to cry," Pochettino said. "For the fans it means a lot but in the same way - I don't want to be wrong - but I think our fans are so excited to welcome the new stadium too.

"That doesn't mean they are happy it is the end of White Hart Lane, but that they are excited about the progress, for the future of the club."

Tottenham have already been using Wembley for Champions League fixtures, and have so far failed miserably to replicate their league form at the national stadium.

No team has yet won at White Hart Lane this season and Pochettino was confident his squad would finally translate that to Wembley.

"When I arrived here, one of the mistakes I made was that I said that the size of White Hart Lane doesn’t help us in the way we want to play," he said. "I received a lot of criticism for that. How it has changed! Three years later, now it’s ‘maybe Wembley is so big'.

An artist's impression of Tottenham's new stadium

"We will make Wembley our home and start to feel very comfortable there. It’s about adaptation. When you are focused and you feel that your home is White Hart Lane, it’s so difficult to change. That week we play White Hart Lane, the next week we play at Wembley.

"But next season, there’s no excuse. Next season it’s Wembley or Wembley. I’m sure that from day one next season it will completely different."

Indeed, this will not be the first time Pochettino has been at a club that has upped sticks, although Espanyol, the Spanish outfit where he was first a player and then manager, did so to relieve crippling debts, and Barcelona's 'other' team went on to win the Copa del Rey in 2000 and 2006.

Pochettino, who has yet to win any silverware in England, proved he was not so emotional when it came to memorabilia.

"What did I take from Espanyol's stadium? Nothing, nothing at all," he said. "Only the memories and pictures."

Soon that will be the case at White Hart Lane too; demolition work, although not yet involving any wrecking balls, begins on Monday.