Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has handed over the keys to White Hart Lane to a constructing company, the day after he watched his side beat Manchester United 2-1 in the last match at the stadium.

Spurs will play their home games at Wembley Stadium next season, as they wait for construction work on their new ground to finish.

The club have a particularly poor record at the national stadium, leading many supporters to feel understandably nervous ahead of the next campaign.

But how have other Premier League clubs coped after switching stadiums? Here, Independent Sport takes a look at the ten other current top-flight clubs to have moved homes.

West Ham: From Upton Park to the London Stadium

West Ham’s first year at the London Stadium has not gone according to plan. They won only 7 of their 18 league games at the former Olympic Stadium, and flirted with relegation for long periods of the season.

Arsenal: From Highbury to the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal made a slow start to life at the Emirates, drawing their first two matches at the ground, against Aston Villa and Middlesbrough respectively. But they eventually finished 4th, repeating their finish from the preceding season.

Fans watch on during the final match at Highbury ( Getty )

Swansea: From Vetch Field to the Liberty Stadium

The Welsh side took to their new home like a duck to water. In their first season in League One after winning promotion from League Two, they finished 6th and qualified for the play-offs, losing to Barnsley on a penalty shootout in the final.

Manchester City: From Maine Road to the City of Manchester Stadium

City struggled in their first season at the City of Manchester Stadium. Attendances weren’t bad – the club enjoyed the third highest attendance in the league – but the club slumped to 16th in the table, having finished 9th the year before.

Maine Road: The spiritual home of Manchester City ( Getty )

Hull: From Boothferry Park to the KCOM Stadium

Hull’s move to a new 25,586-capacity stadium appeared to inspire their team. Having finished in a middling 12th in the Third Division in their final season at Boothferry Park, they won promotion in their debut campaign in the KC.

Leicester City: From Filbert Street to the King Power Stadium

Leicester’s last season at the Filbert wasn’t a happy one, as they finished rock-bottom of the Premier League and suffered relegation. But they bounced back into the top-flight in their first season at their new home, finishing behind champions Portsmouth.

Southampton: From The Dell to St Mary’s Stadium

Southampton started the 2001/02 season disastrously after their move to St Mary’s, with Stuart Gray being fired half-way through the season. Gordon Strachan came in and steadied the ship, with the club finishing the season in 11th.

The Dell pictured in 1980 ( Getty )

Sunderland: From Roker Park to the Stadium of Light

Sunderland only won two of their first five league games at the stadium, but then went on a fine run at their new ground and lost only two matches there all season. They would go on to finish third in Division One, before losing the playoff final to Charlton on penalties.

Stoke City: From the Victoria Ground to the Bet356 Stadium

Stoke’s move was a disaster at first. They lost the first game at their new stadium 2-1 against Swindon. After Christmas they lost a home match to Birmingham 7-0 and eventually finished 23rd, enduring relegation to Division Two.

Middlesbrough: From Ayresome Park to the Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough performed well enough in their debut season at their new stadium, and won their first ever league match there: 2-0 against Chelsea. In fact they didn’t lose a Premier League match there until late November, when Spurs beat them 2-1. They would go on to finish 12th.