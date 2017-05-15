  1. Sport
  2. Football
  3. Premier League

Tottenham new stadium: Now White Hart Lane is over - here's what Spurs fans have to look forward to

The day after Tottenham's last ever match at White Hart Lane the keys to the stadium were handed over to a contracting company, with work on the new stadium commencing immediately

Click to follow

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

  • 1/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    Tottenham's last ever game at White Hart Lane, a 2-1 victory over Manchester United, was played out in the shadow of several cranes looming over the stadium.

    AFP/Getty

  • 2/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The new stadium is being built directly next door to the current ground and will actually be closer to the road named White Hart Lane.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

  • 3/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The new ground will house 61,000 supporters: a 24,716 increase from the current stadium.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

  • 4/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    Tottenham had originally planned to move into the new stadium for the beginning of the 2012/13 season.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

  • 5/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The pitch dimensions at the new ground will be 105m x 68m.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

  • 6/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    A retractable roof was originally considered for the new stadium but these plans were eventually dropped.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

  • 7/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The new ground is significantly larger than the old one.

    Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty

  • 8/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    New pictures released by the club show the gradual decommissioning of White Hart Lane.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 9/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    It has been reported that the NFL contributed £10 million to provide American football accommodations in exchange for allowing two NFL games per year in the new stadium.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 10/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The stadium will feature the largest single-tier stand in Europe.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 11/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    Although the club have promised 61,000 seats, their admission that "the exact figure continues to move slightly as we refine the detailed design" hints that there could be more.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 12/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The stadium will be ready in time for the 2018/19 season.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 13/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    Tottenham will play their 2017/18 home games at Wembley Stadium before the move.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 14/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    With its bowl shape, the new stadium will bear more than a passing resemblance to the Emirates Stadium.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 15/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    Spurs fans will be able to pay extra to watch the team line up in the tunnel when the new stadium opens.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 16/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    Fans will have the option to watch the game from a number of luxury boxes and suites.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 17/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The stadium will also host NFL games and concerts.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 18/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The Sky Lounge will offer panoramic views of the pitch and across London.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 19/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The new hospitality options are a significant upgrade on those offered at White Hart Lane.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 20/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    It is planned that individual images of the starting XI will be projected onto screens when the teams are announced.

    @SpursOfficial

  • 21/21 Tottenham's new stadium: Now and in the future

    The H Club will offer Michelin star calibre dining.

    @SpursOfficial

On Sunday, Tottenham Hotspur played their last ever match at White Hart Lane, with Victor Wanyama and Harry Kane scoring in a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

The club will now relocate to Wembley Stadium for a season, where they will play home matches in front of a full capacity of 90,000 people before moving into their new stadium in time for the 2018/19 season.

Tottenham’s new stadium will be the largest club football ground in London, with a capacity of 61,000 people – 1,000 seats larger than the Emirates Stadium.

  • Read more

Tottenham new stadium Q&A: Everything you need to know

The club have worked closely with fan groups throughout the development of the new stadium in an attempt to preserve White Hart Lane’s famed atmosphere, with the new plans prioritising the promiximity of fans to the pitch. So the front row of seats around the ground will be between five and eight metres away from the pitch.

This is unusual for many new stadium: at the City of Manchester Stadium fans are sat over 12 metres away, while at the Emirates Stadium they are 13m away, and at Wembley this increases to 18m.

Tottenham's greatest moments at White Hart Lane

The south stand will be a single-tier stand with room to seat 17,000 fans, the biggest single-tier stand in Europe. Although the single-tier home end is all seating, the club have assured fans that it has been “designed with safe standing in mind” should there be a legislation change.

Now that Tottenham have played their final match at the current White Hart Lane, various valuable items from around the stadium will be retained by the club and placed into storage.

gettyimages-683049708.jpg
Tottenham's fans spill out on to the pitch after the final whistle at White Hart Lane (Getty)

These items include the ashes of feted former manager Bill Nicholson and his wife, Darkie, who were buried together underneath the current pitch. Their remains will be moved and placed under the new playing surface.

Other items will be collected and displayed in an exhibition called “The Tottenham Experience”, which will raise money in aid of the Tottenham Tribute Trust.

On Monday 15 May chairman Daniel Levy formally handed the keys to White Hart Lane over to Mark Reynolds, the CEO of Mace, who are the main contractors for the construction of the new stadium.

daniel-levy-tottenham.jpg

Levy has handed over the keys to White Hart Lane (Getty)

Mace now takes on full responsibility for White Hart Lane, with the stadium scheduled to be completely deconstructed in 12-weeks.

The North Stand will be demolished first, with the South Stand the next to be removed, including the current Spurs Megastore. 

Comments