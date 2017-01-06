Tottenham’s Erik Lamela has returned to former club AS Roma in a bid to recover from a troublesome hip injury that has kept him sidelined since October.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino confirmed on Friday that the 24-year-old has grown increasingly frustrated as Spurs’ only injured player and has subsequently turned to the aid of his former physios in the Italian capital.

With Tottenham enjoying a rich vein of form, that has seen them rise to third in the table, Lamela's frustration has been compounded as he continues to miss out on his side's mid-season resurgence.

The player’s recovery was also delayed in December after he flew out to Argentina to spend a week with his brother in hospital.

Lamela's injury, which was sustained in training, was initially described as “minor” at the start of November but Pochettino has since grown reluctant to offer a timescale on his recovery.

The midfielder's lack of physical progress and mental frustration has caused the Tottenham manager to admit that a change of scenery could prove beneficial.

"He went to Italy now. They need to change a little about the atmosphere, he has strong links in Rome," Pochettino said.

"Not only do we believe it's important to change a bit his mind, if not he asks to finish his recovery time there. The club and the staff believe it was right that situation.

"We hope that after that period he will come again and be available to start training with the team.

"It's always difficult for players who spend a lot of time more than he believe, and with the energy of the team sometimes he is frustrated he cannot be involved today as it's only him out of the group."

Lamela, who travelled with a Tottenham physio, moved to Roma from River Plate as a 19-year-old in 2011. He rose to prominence with the club where he enjoyed two successful years in the Italian capital.

"He has a special link with physios and doctors in Rome so thank you to Roma for opening the door to him and recover the player," Pochettino added.

"We hope that in a few weeks maybe he will be available again to be involved in the training session with the rest of the group."

Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Tottenham vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Hugo Lloris - 7/10 The Spurs captain wasn't called into action until the second half, but then stood firm to Costa's efforts.

2/22 Eric Dier - 7 Remained in a back three and played his part in clearing Chelsea danger in their rare spells of pressure.

3/22 Toby Alderweireld - 8 Contained Costa throughout and showed his awareness in covering for his teammates on occasions.

4/22 Jan Vertonghen - 7 Fluid in possession if somewhat overeager. Steady at the back.

5/22 Kyle Walker - 6 Back after suspension, he was less of a threat than Rose on the opposite flank but involved in the build-up to both goals.

6/22 Mousa Dembele - 7 The returning Belgian displayed his wonderful ability to move with the ball at his feet before being replaced.

7/22 Victor Wanyama - 8 Superb in breaking up Chelsea possession, he was pivotal to an impressive Tottenham victory.

8/22 Danny Rose - 8 A prominent figure who combined energy and physicality down the left-hand side.

9/22 Christian Eriksen - 8 A creative spark with an exquisite right foot. He put both goals on a plate for Alli.

10/22 Dele Alli - 9 Tottenham's two-goal hero. He twice ghosted between Moses and Azpilicueta to head home.

11/22 Harry Kane - 5 Led the line with strength but failed to threaten from an attacking sense.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 5 Untroubled for long periods, but nowhere near to either of Alli's headers especially the second with which he should have done better.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 5 Struggled to keep track of Alli all evening, most noticeably for the two goals. His toughest opponent of the season

14/22 David Luiz - 6 Comfortable when bringing the ball out of defence, but switched off as Spurs bagged the lead before the break.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 5 Characterised a careless Chelsea display. Made headed errors, one of which that led to his booking.

16/22 Victor Moses - 5 Lost out in a competitive touchline battle with Rose and failed to see the game out.

17/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 A willing worker but, after one early through ball for Hazard, offered little to the attack.

18/22 N'Golo Kante - 5 Second best to Wanyama's strength and Dembele's skill in midfield.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 Responsible for some inventive play, but too often on the periphery. Eventually sacrificed as Conte switched tactics.

20/22 Pedro - 4 His biggest contribution was an entertaining argument with Costa. Booked and wasteful.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 6 Flashes of skill and drive, but passed up his side's best opportunities.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 Fought to the final whistle, but was given little time or space by Tottenham's back three.

Lamela is Tottenham's only absentee but a number of key players will be rested for the FA Cup third round tie at home to Aston Villa on Sunday.

Vincent Janssen, Kieran Trippier, Ben Davies and Harry Winks are among those likely to come in but Pochettino will also be keen to progress in a tournament that has seen Spurs reach only one quarter-final in six years.