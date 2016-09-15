Harry Kane has dismissed claims that his recent lack of goals can be attributed to burnout.

The England striker missed a number of chances in Tottenham’s opening Champions League fixture against Monaco on Wednesday night as Mauricio Pochettino’s side slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Wembley.

When asked after Wednesday's game if he would benefit from a rest, Kane said: “People said that this time last year and I went on to win the Golden Boot and score 30 goals for club and country.

“People are going to talk, people will talk. It doesn’t bother me. I’m fit, I’m ready to go. I’ll be ready on Sunday if called upon by the gaffer and hopefully I can get on the scoresheet and win the game.”

On duty for England at the Under 21s European Championships last summer, Kane was subsequently thrown straight into the demands of an intense Premier League campaign with Spurs as the north London club challenged Leicester City for the title.

After eventually missing out to the Foxes in the dying stages of the 2015/16 campaign, the 23-year-old was then immediately tasked with leading Roy Hodgson’s front line in France.

Although the striker finally found the net against Stoke at the weekend after nine games without a goal, the forward still looked off the mark at Wembley on Wednesday night.

But the striker has no hesitations that he’ll bounce back from his recent dip in form.

“As a striker you’ve got to be confident. I will never lose my confidence in front of goal. I’ll be there on Sunday, if I get a chance, shooting and making the keeper work.

1/11 Hugo Lloris Couldn’t be blamed for either of Monaco’s goals. Wasn’t really challenged outside of that. 6 out of 10

2/11 Kyle Walker Up to his usual tricks down the right flank again. Put in some excellent deliveries and was a general nuisance all night long. 7 out of 10

3/11 Toby Alderweireld Excellent distribution and made some lovely switch balls. Took his goal well. Defensively solid for much of the game. 7 out of 10

4/11 Jan Vertonghen Backed off Silva to gift Monaco their first goal and struggled at times. 5 out of 10

5/11 Ben Davies Just as effective as Walker going forward down the flank. Touch was on point and dealt well under the high balls. 6 out of 10

6/11 Eric Dier Solid with his challenges but had to be withdrawn later on as Spurs attempted to play a more expansive attacking game. 6 out of 10

7/11 Dele Alli Particularly threatening in the second half. Opened up play and created chances with his clever footwork. Enjoyed a chance or two himself. 7 out of 10

8/11 Erik Lamela Delivered the corner for Alderweireld’s goal but also gave away possession for Monaco’s first. Faded out as the game went on. 6 out of 10

9/11 Christian Eriksen Struggled to make an impact - never really got into the game. 5 out of 10

10/11 Son Heung Min Should have scored in the first half and was pulled off at half time. 5 out of 10

11/11 Harry Kane Came in and out of the game. Influential in some of Tottenham’s build up play but also failed to convert his own chances. 6 out of 10

“Obviously I had a chance against Monaco that I should have scored. I just didn’t connect with it the way that I wanted to but that’s football. You’ve got to learn from it. I’ll be working hard to try and put it right and hopefully score on Sunday.”

Even so, Kane admitted he was “obviously disappointed” by the evening's result.

“I thought we actually started well,” he said. “We had a couple of early chances that, at this level, we should have been a bit more ruthless with and put away to go ahead in the game.

Kane missed a glorious chance to level the score in Wednesday night's European clash (Getty)

“We didn’t do that and got caught out and punished. At 2-0 down in the Champions League it’s very difficult. But I thought we were the better team in the second half.

“We came out, created a lot of chances and limited them to very few. We just couldn't get that second goal so it was a disappointing night for us.

“[However] I think we are more than capable of winning the rest of our games. There is no team in the group that we will fear or think we can’t win against.

“It’s going to be tough obviously but there are five more games and we are capable of winning all of them.”

Kane also refused to suggest that the change in venue had played a role in his side’s defeat.

“If anything it [Wembley] was a positive. More fans, the pitch was bigger, it suited us. More space on the ball. We played very well. Just look at the chances we had compared to them. We just got punished and that’s the Champions League for you.”