Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has called on his side to learn from their victories against Manchester City and Chelsea as they prepare to face a stubborn West Brom team at White Hart Lane on Saturday.

Speaking at his press conference ahead of the game, Pochettino said:

"After Chelsea it's a great opportunity to show that we deserve it and to keep our momentum is key.

"I was pleased after Chelsea because it wasn't our best game but we were able to compete. That's what we missed a little bit last season, to compete better in some games.

"Today it's about maturity and learning from this period. It doesn't mean that we will win every game. It's important to show that maturity we did against Chelsea, that is important for trying to be more realistic and fighting for a bigger objective.

After a good 2-0 win at home to City earlier in the season, Spurs had a bumpy spell which saw them go seven games without a won. The side were also knocked out of the Champions League following a disappointing European campaign in which they struggled for form.

"Remember a few months ago after City, I think now it's a moment to show we learned," he added.

"We have in front a very tough game and we need to show that we learned from a few months ago. If you remember we dropped our performance a bit after a fantastic victory.”

But since bouncing back Spurs have lost just three times out of a possible 12 in all competitions.

The side beat Aston Villa on Saturday, securing a fourth round FA cup tie with Wycombe Wanderers, but Pochettino admits West Brom - who have forced 1-1 draws on the last three occasions - offer a stern test.

"It will be a difficult game," he added.

Mauricio Pochettino does not believe London rivals Chelsea are out of reach ( Getty )

"If you saw the games West Brom played against Chelsea or Arsenal, they were very well organised.

"We expect a very tough game and it's certain they will make it very difficult for us. They will put us in a very difficult situation without space to play -- it will be difficult to find space to create a lot of chances."​