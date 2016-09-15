Moussa Sissoko has revealed that Tottenham’s reputation as a ‘big club’ and their guarantee of Champions League football persuaded him to snub Everton for the north London club.

The former Newcastle man came on for the last 10 minutes of Tottenham’s European clash against Monaco on Wednesday night, replacing Eric Dier as Mauricio Pochettino sought to salvage a precious point from the game.

“It’s simple. I spoke with Everton in the past, but they didn’t make an offer to Newcastle when I wanted. And then Tottenham came,” he said, speaking after the 2-1 loss on Wednesday evening.

“And so when they came, I wanted to join this club directly. Because, like I said, it’s a big club. So in my head, everything was clear. I wanted to sign here, that’s why I came here.

“It’s a fantastic feeling. I said in the past that I wanted to move, to join a big team. I had the chance to come here. I am very happy and very proud to be here.”

The Frenchman also revealed that Pochettino had played a role in encouraging him to make the switch to White Hart Lane.

“He told me he knows me, he knows how I play,” he said.

“So he wanted me to come here to show what I did at Newcastle, and to try to help the team to its objectives. That’s why I came here. We had a good chat together so I’m happy to work with him.”

Tottenham vs Monaco player ratings







11 show all Tottenham vs Monaco player ratings



















1/11 Hugo Lloris Couldn’t be blamed for either of Monaco’s goals. Wasn’t really challenged outside of that. 6 out of 10

2/11 Kyle Walker Up to his usual tricks down the right flank again. Put in some excellent deliveries and was a general nuisance all night long. 7 out of 10

3/11 Toby Alderweireld Excellent distribution and made some lovely switch balls. Took his goal well. Defensively solid for much of the game. 7 out of 10

4/11 Jan Vertonghen Backed off Silva to gift Monaco their first goal and struggled at times. 5 out of 10

5/11 Ben Davies Just as effective as Walker going forward down the flank. Touch was on point and dealt well under the high balls. 6 out of 10

6/11 Eric Dier Solid with his challenges but had to be withdrawn later on as Spurs attempted to play a more expansive attacking game. 6 out of 10

7/11 Dele Alli Particularly threatening in the second half. Opened up play and created chances with his clever footwork. Enjoyed a chance or two himself. 7 out of 10

8/11 Erik Lamela Delivered the corner for Alderweireld’s goal but also gave away possession for Monaco’s first. Faded out as the game went on. 6 out of 10

9/11 Christian Eriksen Struggled to make an impact - never really got into the game. 5 out of 10

10/11 Son Heung Min Should have scored in the first half and was pulled off at half time. 5 out of 10

11/11 Harry Kane Came in and out of the game. Influential in some of Tottenham’s build up play but also failed to convert his own chances. 6 out of 10

When asked if Tottenham’s promise of Champions League had affected his decision, Sissoko admitted: “Yes of course. I played a lot of games, Europa League, World Cup, Euro 2016, but I wanted to play Champions League.

“So when Tottenham came I said yes, I wanted to join this club. Like I said, I am very happy to be here. Now I need to work hard and be at 100 per cent as soon as possible. And then I hope I will help the team to win something, and I hope we will do well this season.

“The first game was great, we won 4-0 against Stoke City. Today we wanted to do the same in the first game of the Champions League. We conceded two goals by mistakes, but after did a good reaction."

He added: "Their keeper was great today, we lost the game, but we still have five games left and I hope we win the last five games.

“The most important thing is that we had a good reaction. I think we deserved to maybe draw the game.

“But that’s football sometimes, even if you play well you can lose or draw. Today it was a bad day for us. We need to learn about this game. Then I hope we will win against Sunderland on Sunday.”