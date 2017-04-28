Mauricio Pochettino is not motivated by delivering an inverted ‘St Totteringham’s Day’, as he would if Tottenham were to beat Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.

‘St Totteringham’s Day’ is the name given by some Arsenal fans to the point of the season at which it becomes mathematically impossible for Spurs to catch Arsenal. Spurs, of course, have finished behind Arsenal for the last 22 straight league seasons.

But if Spurs win at White Hart Lane on Sunday then they will move 17 points ahead of Arsene Wenger’s side. Arsenal would only have five games left, leaving them with no mathematical chance of finishing ahead of Spurs. The last time this happened was the 1994-95 season, when Arsenal were hit by the George Graham scandal and finished back in 12th.

1/22 Wayne Hennessey – 6 out of 10 Aside from Eriksen’s screamer, the 30-year-old looked alert today and made a handful of top saves. Getty Images

2/22 Joel Ward – 6 out of 10 Ward pressed forward well today and this provided more width to Palace’s attack going forward. Getty Images

3/22 Martin Kelly – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position at times and failed to clear the danger when it was required on several occasions. Getty Images

4/22 Mamadou Sakho – 7 out of 10 The defender's performance was oozing confidence and belief. He had full control of Kane, until he had to leave the pitch due to injury. AFP/Getty Images

5/22 Jeff Schlupp – 5 out of 10 He tackled well at times, but aside from that he failed to provide any impetus going forward for Palace. Getty Images

6/22 Luka Milivojevic – 6 out of 10 His experience of the game was evident tonight – he was reading the game well and inviting fouls from the frustrated Spurs side. Getty Images

7/22 Jason Puncheon – 5 out of 10 It was a mediocre display today. He was challenging well, but was wasteful in possession at times. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 James McArthur – 6 out of 10 McArthur was always trying to make space and provide an option when his side were in possession. Tackled well, too. Getty Images

9/22 Wilfried Zaha – 7 out of 10 The 24-year-old was certainly Palace’s biggest impact today. He looked lethal when he was picking up the ball and just charging at the Spurs defence. Getty Images

10/22 Andros Townsend – 7 out of 10 He was energetic, confident and causing problems when he was running at the Tottenham defenders. Getty Images

11/22 Christian Benteke – 6 out of 10 He was the target man today for Allardyce’s side today, but he failed to make a proper impact as he did not see enough of the ball. AFP/Getty Images

12/22 Hugo Lloris – 6 out of 10 A lack of activity in the Spurs box made this a very straight forward evening for Lloris. Getty Images

13/22 Kyle Walker – 4 out of 10 His movement was impressive. Aside from that, it’s hard to find something positive to say. His crosses were weak and his shots were dismal. Getty Images

14/22 Eric Dier – 6 out of 10 Dier defended cleverly and pressed up the field well, which provided the midfielders with another outlet and option. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Toby Alderweireld – 5 out of 10 An unusually lacklustre display today from Alderweireld, who continued to waste possession and make questionable decisions. AFP/Getty Images

16/22 Jan Vertonghen – 7 out of 10 Vertonghen stands his ground well and makes attacking almost impossible for the opposition when he is performing like this. Getty Images

17/22 Ben Davies – 6 out of 10 Davies was pushing up well and using the width of the pitch to his sides advantage. An all round disciplined display. Getty Images

18/22 Victor Wanyama – 5 out of 10 He was lucky not to see a second yellow, but aside from that it was a positive display. He was pinging the ball around well and tackling hard. Getty Images

19/22 Mousa Dembele – 7 out of 10 He was running the midfield prior to his substitution. Dembele looked energetic and he asserted his dominance in the early stages of the fixture. Getty Images

20/22 Christian Eriksen – 8 out of 10 Eriksen’s goal was simply sublime and his moment of magic is what secured the three points for Pochettino’s men. AFP/Getty Images

21/22 Dele Alli – 5 out of 10 The youngster was somewhat invisible in the first half and it failed to improve in the second half. His frustration was evident when he was subbed off. He did not look happy. Getty Images

22/22 Harry Kane – 6 out of 10 The Spurs main man was marked out of the game in the early stages, but the exit of Sakho gave him more time on the ball. He was creating chances, but just failed to convert. Getty Images

So how much would Pochettino like to deliver the anti-Totteringham’s day this weekend, for the first time in the lives of many Spurs fans? Not much.

“For me it is not a motivation,” Pochettino dead-panned at his press conference on Friday afternoon. “The motivation for me is to win. It’s a derby and I know what it means to play a derby. But that’s not a motivation. My motivation is to win, to win with Tottenham some titles, to improve and be better every day.”

It remains to be seen what name Tottenham fans would give to their equivalent of ‘St Totteringham’s Day’, if such a thing were to happen, but Pochettino did not some especially exercised by the prospect.



“I really don’t care about that celebration,” Pochettino said. “My English is so bad I don’t read or listen too much. We are here to help the club to achieve things to be better every day and every season. Of course, we want to win and we’re focused on that, and not on other things.”

Pochettino re-iterated his comments from Wednesday night, after Spurs beat Crystal Palace 1-0, that they want to win the Premier League rather than simply finishing ahead of their local rivals.

“My challenge and my aim is not to be above Arsenal,” Pochettino said. “My challenge and my aim is to be above 19 teams and be on the top. That is my challenge, my aim, my dream. I don’t care what happens with Arsenal, with all my respect. What I care is what happens with us. That’s our big, big challenge at Tottenham.”